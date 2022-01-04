You’re Nuts: What was your worst “Bold Prediction” of the season?

After the first month of the season, Brett and Meredith decided to eat a big plate of humble pie and shine some light on their worst “bold prediction” from the first five games of the season. Now that the season is over, the debating duo decided to revisit the rest of their bold predictions and pick their worst overall one of the season.

During the season, Brett was in charge of “Bold Predictions” for Minnesota, Tulsa, Rutgers, Indiana, Nebraska, and Michigan, while Meredith took charge of the rest of the games. The two writers not only tried to pick some of the things that seemed a little more possible during games, while they also branched out into some zany picks to try and take some of the edge off.

Hopefully the readers of “Bold Predictions” had a great time reading the prognostications of the two writers, because they had a blast coming up with the predictions for Ohio State’s football games during year. Hopefully next year the picks can continue, except a few more games get added, as the Buckeyes go on a run to the national title.

Today’s question: Which “Bold Prediction” was your worst of the season?

We’d love to hear your choices. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your choice in the comments.

Brett’s answer: Ohio State shuts out Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo

If there was a hall of fame of being wrong, this prediction would be a part of it. Even if I didn’t include Ojabo in this pick, it still would have been terribly wrong. Ojabo had a sack in this game, but the main star was Hutchinson, who had three sacks in Michigan’s first win against the Buckeyes since 2011.

One of the reasons I thought Ohio State’s offensive line was going to play well against the Wolverines was that I didn’t think that Thayer Munford was going to let the offensive line have a bad game. I’m definitely not going to blame Munford for this since the whole offensive line performed poorly in the game. Had Ohio State’s big uglies played better, they might have been able to run the football better, and we might have been talking about Ohio State playing in this year’s playoff instead of Michigan.

While Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere won’t be starting for the Buckeyes this fall, there are a few Ohio State offensive linemen who will use what Hutchinson and Ojabo did to them in Ann Arbor to fuel their desire to get some revenge in Columbus. You won’t hear any Buckeye fans calling the 2022 game a “revenge tour”, but you can guarantee that the Ohio State offensive line is counting down the minutes until kickoff in Columbus later this year.

Meredith’s answer: Ohio State sees lowest yardage total of the season in the Rose Bowl

There are so many laughable predictions to choose from, including my theory that the Rose Bowl would be a very short game (somehow, I completely forgot about the innumerable commercial breaks that occur during bowl games). However, I’m going to go with my call that the Rose Bowl would feature Ohio State’s lowest total offensive yardage of the season.

I’d supposed that Utah’s defense, ranked 11th in the FBS, would prove to be a similar test to Michigan’s for the Ohio State attack. While the Buckeyes totaled 458 yards in the regular season finale, I presumed that they might see an even lower sum against Utah sans two of their top receivers.

I was wrong. So, so wrong. Ohio State had 683 offensive yards against the Utes. It was actually Ohio State’s best offensive output of the season, surpassing the Buckeyes’ 655-yard performance against Michigan State. It was also Utah’s worst defensive performance of the season — by 190 yards.

In my defense, the Buckeyes had just 11 yards in their first two offensive possessions, so maybe there was something there?

However, my error extends beyond yardage, because I did think this low yardage would translate into a low score. No, instead Ohio State put up 48 and remains the top scoring offense in college football.