Play Like a Girl Podcast: A tale of our blood pressure fluctuations during the Rose Bowl

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! Wow, it’s hard to believe that Ohio State’s football season is already over. It seems like just yesterday that the Buckeyes were kicking off against Minnesota on a Thursday night, but here we are, sweeping the confetti from a successful Rose Bowl game away as 2022 has already dawned.

And what a Rose Bowl it was! On the pod this week, Megan and Meredith talk how, with record-setting performances from Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CJ Stroud, the Buckeyes look like they won’t miss a beat heading into next fall — at least on the offensive side of things. The defense, meanwhile, left something to be desired.

Of course, the Buckeyes weren’t the only team in action this bowl season, and there was plenty of intrigue from the College Football Playoff games New Year’s Eve to the always exciting New Year’s Six.

Contact Megan Husslein:

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Meredith Hein:

Twitter: @MeredithHein