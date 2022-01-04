Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 4, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Thayer Munford says his goodbye to Buckeye Nation

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Report: Temple To Hire Ohio State’s Chris Fenelon As Head Strength And Conditioning Coach

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Column: OSU’s Rose Bowl win shows the kids are all right

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Tyreke Smith officially declares for the NFL Draft.

Master Teague has also declared for the NFL Draft.

I say, "Thank you Buckeye Nation!" Praise the Lord above!" (Listen ) pic.twitter.com/NMCfWOryqk — ❌aster W. Teague III (@MasterTeagueIII) January 3, 2022

C.J. Stroud sets stage for second Heisman campaign with record-breaking Rose Bowl

- Jeremy Birmingham, Lettermen Row

Snap Counts: Luke Wyler, C.J. Stroud, Denzel Burke among Ohio State’s leaders in playing time for 2021 season

- Dan Hope/Matt Gutridge, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State football player James Laurinaitis to join Notre Dame’s staff

- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

Lathan Ransom updates on Rose Bowl injury

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

On the Hardwood

Malaki Branham earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week after breakout game against Nebraska

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State remains at No. 13 in Week 9 AP Poll

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Branham takes top billing, but Gene Brown, Jimmy Sotos and others keyed Buckeyes

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Duane Washington Jr. put on a show for the Pacers.

Women’s Hoops: Mikesell’s baseball journey brings her home

- Ohio State Athletics

Outside the Shoe and Schott

The Buckeyes mens hockey team is now ranked No. 17 in the country.

The Buckeyes are starting the year No. 17 in the USCHO poll.



This week, Ohio State (14-6) has two B1G games at Wisconsin - 8 ET Friday and 7 ET Saturday. Watch on Bally Sports Great Lakes, listen on OSU Radio.



Gameday links -->> https://t.co/dYlTq2t6TJ#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/hGNUc8Z8ov — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) January 3, 2022

Men’s Volleyball: Ohio State signing class ranked No. 4 nationally

- Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Dual at American University cancelled due to weather

- Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

Dunk of the year, imo.