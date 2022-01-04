BOOOOM! Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman commits to Ohio State

Hot on the heels of Ohio State receiving two commitments over the weekend, the buckeyes landed another highly sought-after prospect on Tuesday afternoon as four-star interior offensive lineman Carson Hinzman announced that he will be playing his college football in Columbus. The Buckeyes currently have the fourth-rated 2022 recruiting class in the country and the top group in the Big Ten.

Related Ohio State adds a pair of new commitments to kick off 2022

Hinzman is a Hammond, Wisc. native and spurned the in-state Badgers to play for Ryan Day, Greg Studrawa, and Ohio State. Also in the mix were Iowa, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Clemson, Tennessee, and many other big-time programs. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman ranks as the nation’s 134th player in the 2022 class, the sixth IOL prospect, and second player from Wisconsin according to 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Hinzman joins Tegra Tshabola, George Fitzpatrick, and Avery Henry in the 2022 offensive line group, and will likely be the last, though St. John Bosco’s Earnest Greene is still scheduled to commit on Saturday at the All-American Bowl. The 247 crystal balls currently have Greene projected to announce his commitment to Georgia. Perhaps Tuesday’s announcement indicates that the OSU coaching staff knows that Greene will not be joining their class.

According to 247’s Allen Trieu, “(Hinzman) has experience at every position on the line but projects to guard or center in college ... has some room to put on weight and will need to do that in college ... Nimble and gets into the second level with balance and fluidity ... Technically sound, works and plays hard, position versatile and has good agility, all qualities that make him a very safe prospect. Should be a multi-year college starter with a good chance to play beyond that.”

It had originally been expected that Hinzman would make his declaration during the early signing period, but he released a statement at the time saying, “I will not be signing tomorrow as the schools (that) I’m so fortunate to be deciding from are so incredible that it’s making my decision extremely tough and I’m going to need just a little bit more time.”

Apparently, the extra three weeks was enough to make up his mind as Hinzman will now sign with the Buckeyes on National Signing Day next month. In addition to his stellar play on the field, Hinzman was also named as one of five finalists for the All-American Bowl Man of the Year; a pretty cool honor.

AAB Man of the Year Finalists



LB Sebastian Cheeks (Evanston, IL)



OL Ashton Craig (Lawrenceburg, IN)



OL Carson Hinzman (Hammond, WI)



LB Cyrus Moss (Las Vegas, NV)



OL Addison Nichols (Norcross, GA) #AABXXII #AllAmericanBowl @usbank pic.twitter.com/sw8GBkKjcr — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) January 2, 2022

So in addition to an absolute stud at a position of need, it looks like Ohio State is getting an incredibly high-character guy as well. Welcome to Buckeye Nation, Carson.

Check out Hinzman’s senior season highlights: