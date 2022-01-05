Hangout in the Holy Land: Malaki Branham goes nuts, Ohio State lands a Wisconsin OL

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

In this week’s episode, Gene and Josh start off by discussing the return of the Ohio State men’s hoops team, highlighted by Malaki Branham’s scoring explosion. There was a lot to like about the Buckeyes’ performance against Nebraska, and they break it down a bit before moving on to Ohio State’s NFL Draft hopefuls. After taking a look at a few mock drafts and the remaining draft decisions left on the Buckeyes’ roster, they finish things up with some recruiting talk.

The guys react to the breaking news of the latest Ohio State commitment, as well as touch on the handful of commitments that have come in since the last podcast and one that could be coming down the pipe in the near future.

