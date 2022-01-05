Ohio State adds four-star OL from Wisconsin

Just a couple days after picking up commitment No. 19 in the 2022 recruiting class courtesy of four-star defensive lineman Omari Abor of Duncanville (TX), the Buckeyes were BOOMing once again on Tuesday. Plus, the latest on one of Ohio State’s top targets regardless of position in the 2023 cycle.

Hinzman picks Ohio State

After a long, hard-fought battle on the trail between Ohio State and Wisconsin, it was the Buckeyes who came out on top for 2022 four-star interior offensive lineman Carson Hinzman of Saint Croix Central (WI) on Tuesday.

Ready to get to work!!! pic.twitter.com/EMa1JtTFyP — Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) January 4, 2022

The day begin with a quick flurry of Crystal Ball forecasts favoring the Buckeyes to land the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder, which was simply a sign of things to come. Shortly after the predictions poured in, Hinzman took to Twitter to announce that he would be revealing his collegiate commitment in just a few hours.

Sure enough, that was when Ohio State and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa became the beneficiary of the pledge from the No. 6 player along the interior front in the class. Plucking a top prospect out of Wisconsin is certainly not the norm, either. According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Hinzman will become just the third player ever to suit up in the Scarlet and Gray from the state.

Hinzman, the No. 134 prospect overall, becomes the fourth offensive lineman to pledge to the Buckeyes in the class as he joins four-star offensive tackle George Fitzpatrick of Cherry Creek (CA), three-star offensive tackle Avery Henry of St. Clairsville (OH), and four-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola of Lakota West (OH),

Harris delays decision

Ohio State will have to wait a little bit longer to find out their fate with arguably their top defensive target in the next year’s cycle, as 2023 five-star cornerback A.J. Harris of Central (AL) has pushed back his commitment date that was originally scheduled for Jan. 11. The news was first reported by Jeremy Birmingham of Lettermen Row, and despite this being unfortunate news for the crowd that had hoped to welcome Harris to the fold for the Buckeyes, it should not be cause for concern yet.

Daniel Harris, the father of A.J., told Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors that the uncertainty surrounding the coaching staffs of the programs that the No. 3 cornerback in the country is considering was the reason for the delay. Harris’ dad stated “we’re not totally sure coach (Kerry) Coombs will stay,” and followed that up with “everyone says he is, but I want to see.”

One would expect the news to regarding Coombs’ future with the Buckeyes to come sooner rather than later, with the college football season pretty much in the rearview outside of the National Championship game. By the looks of it though, if Coombs is still in Columbus when all is said and done, you have to like Ohio State’s chances for the No. 18 prospect in the country.

