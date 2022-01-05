Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 5, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Business is Boomin’

BOOOOM! Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman commits to Ohio State

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

This thing is awesome! He’s gonna be a great Buckeye!

What Carson Hinzman’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2022 Recruiting Class

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

What Carson Hinzman’s commitment means to Ohio State football

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Twitter reacted after Carson Hinzman committed to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

What Master Teague III’s NFL Draft departure means for Ohio State football

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State Defensive End Tyreke Smith Declares for NFL Draft

Branden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Tracking 2022 NFL draft decisions from Ohio State football underclassmen

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Future Buckeyes arrive at the All-American Bowl

Dan Hassler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jyaire apparently arrived at the All-American Bowl, but got bad news when he got there.

wow, tested positive for covid . Will not be playing Saturday. Thank you @AABonNBC — Jyaire Brown (@jyairebrown13) January 4, 2022

Ohio State’s Jim Knowles Named FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator Of The Year

Andrew Lind, Buckeyes Now

K’Vaughan Pope ‘You only go to OSU if you want to be ... highly disrespected by the coaching staff’

Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch

Old man Kirk Herbstreit wrong to bark at opt-outs on ESPN GameDay

Michael Arace, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: Second-Half Comeback Showcases What Could Have Been

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Spoiler Alert: People Like Watching Ohio State Football!

VIEWERSHIP UPDATE: ESPN's presentation of #CFBPlayoff Semis & New Year's Six 15% over 2020



3 most-viewed games of 2021-22 season

Non-Semifinal NY6 bowls average 10.7M viewers, third-best non-Semifinal NY6 on record



Full details: https://t.co/UB1KrUPdue pic.twitter.com/T1Y5HAceBk — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 4, 2022

B1G Thoughts: Jaxon Smith-Njigba shines, TTUN falls short in Big Ten bowl season

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State final thoughts: What makes Jaxon Smith-Njigba special, what the Rose Bowl told us about 2022 (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Film Study: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Was the Centerpiece of Ohio State’s Rose Bowl Game Plan, and He Didn’t Disappoint

Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

I could watch this forever. In fact, I will watch this forever.

Yep, that's me Too bad the 100-400mm was being used...



What an insane catch by @jaxon_smith1 pic.twitter.com/rV72fZX3SD — Connor Nichols (@CNichols96) January 4, 2022

Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr., AKA ‘Route Man Marv,’ proved red zone value in Rose Bowl

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Tommy Eichenberg Put Forth his Most Productive Effort as a Buckeye in a Rose Bowl Performance to Build on

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What was your worst “Bold Prediction” of the season?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Without Kyle Young, how did Ohio State alter its lineups to beat Nebraska?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

NEBRASKA’S OFFICIAL SCORER IS A CHEATER AND WE WILL NOT LET THIS STAND!

Just heard that upon further film review, #Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell was shorted two assists in the official box score at Nebraska. That's been corrected, so he finishes with a career-high 7. He also got credit for another block, giving him 4. Also had 10 points & 8 rebounds. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 4, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State closing concession stands for home athletic events

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Hockey: Series at Wisconsin this Weekend Postponed

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Selected Fifth in Preseason Poll

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards, Vetter Named B1G Gymnasts to Watch

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

Muppets yelling at each other isn’t something that you see every day...