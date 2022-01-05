 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 5, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl Game - Ohio State v Utah Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Business is Boomin’

BOOOOM! Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman commits to Ohio State
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

This thing is awesome! He’s gonna be a great Buckeye!

What Carson Hinzman’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2022 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

What Carson Hinzman’s commitment means to Ohio State football
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Twitter reacted after Carson Hinzman committed to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

On the Gridiron

What Master Teague III’s NFL Draft departure means for Ohio State football
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State Defensive End Tyreke Smith Declares for NFL Draft
Branden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Tracking 2022 NFL draft decisions from Ohio State football underclassmen
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Future Buckeyes arrive at the All-American Bowl
Dan Hassler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jyaire apparently arrived at the All-American Bowl, but got bad news when he got there.

Ohio State’s Jim Knowles Named FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator Of The Year
Andrew Lind, Buckeyes Now

K’Vaughan Pope ‘You only go to OSU if you want to be ... highly disrespected by the coaching staff’
Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch

Old man Kirk Herbstreit wrong to bark at opt-outs on ESPN GameDay
Michael Arace, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: Second-Half Comeback Showcases What Could Have Been
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Spoiler Alert: People Like Watching Ohio State Football!

B1G Thoughts: Jaxon Smith-Njigba shines, TTUN falls short in Big Ten bowl season
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State final thoughts: What makes Jaxon Smith-Njigba special, what the Rose Bowl told us about 2022 (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Film Study: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Was the Centerpiece of Ohio State’s Rose Bowl Game Plan, and He Didn’t Disappoint
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

I could watch this forever. In fact, I will watch this forever.

Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr., AKA ‘Route Man Marv,’ proved red zone value in Rose Bowl
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Tommy Eichenberg Put Forth his Most Productive Effort as a Buckeye in a Rose Bowl Performance to Build on
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What was your worst “Bold Prediction” of the season?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Without Kyle Young, how did Ohio State alter its lineups to beat Nebraska?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

NEBRASKA’S OFFICIAL SCORER IS A CHEATER AND WE WILL NOT LET THIS STAND!

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State closing concession stands for home athletic events
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Hockey: Series at Wisconsin this Weekend Postponed
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Selected Fifth in Preseason Poll
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards, Vetter Named B1G Gymnasts to Watch
Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

Muppets yelling at each other isn’t something that you see every day...

