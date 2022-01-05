Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 5, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Business is Boomin’
BOOOOM! Four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman commits to Ohio State
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
This thing is awesome! He’s gonna be a great Buckeye!
Let’s Go!!!!! @sullyweiss pic.twitter.com/ZGSPNnSjWZ— Carson Hinzman (@HinzmanCarson) January 4, 2022
What Carson Hinzman’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2022 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
What Carson Hinzman’s commitment means to Ohio State football
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Twitter reacted after Carson Hinzman committed to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
On the Gridiron
What Master Teague III’s NFL Draft departure means for Ohio State football
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State Defensive End Tyreke Smith Declares for NFL Draft
Branden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Tracking 2022 NFL draft decisions from Ohio State football underclassmen
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Future Buckeyes arrive at the All-American Bowl
Dan Hassler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jyaire apparently arrived at the All-American Bowl, but got bad news when he got there.
wow, tested positive for covid . Will not be playing Saturday. Thank you @AABonNBC— Jyaire Brown (@jyairebrown13) January 4, 2022
Ohio State’s Jim Knowles Named FootballScoop Defensive Coordinator Of The Year
Andrew Lind, Buckeyes Now
K’Vaughan Pope ‘You only go to OSU if you want to be ... highly disrespected by the coaching staff’
Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch
Old man Kirk Herbstreit wrong to bark at opt-outs on ESPN GameDay
Michael Arace, The Columbus Dispatch
Column: Second-Half Comeback Showcases What Could Have Been
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Spoiler Alert: People Like Watching Ohio State Football!
VIEWERSHIP UPDATE: ESPN's presentation of #CFBPlayoff Semis & New Year's Six 15% over 2020— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) January 4, 2022
3 most-viewed games of 2021-22 season
Non-Semifinal NY6 bowls average 10.7M viewers, third-best non-Semifinal NY6 on record
Full details: https://t.co/UB1KrUPdue pic.twitter.com/T1Y5HAceBk
B1G Thoughts: Jaxon Smith-Njigba shines, TTUN falls short in Big Ten bowl season
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State final thoughts: What makes Jaxon Smith-Njigba special, what the Rose Bowl told us about 2022 (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Film Study: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Was the Centerpiece of Ohio State’s Rose Bowl Game Plan, and He Didn’t Disappoint
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors
I could watch this forever. In fact, I will watch this forever.
Yep, that's me Too bad the 100-400mm was being used...— Connor Nichols (@CNichols96) January 4, 2022
What an insane catch by @jaxon_smith1 pic.twitter.com/rV72fZX3SD
Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr., AKA ‘Route Man Marv,’ proved red zone value in Rose Bowl
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Tommy Eichenberg Put Forth his Most Productive Effort as a Buckeye in a Rose Bowl Performance to Build on
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: What was your worst “Bold Prediction” of the season?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Without Kyle Young, how did Ohio State alter its lineups to beat Nebraska?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
NEBRASKA’S OFFICIAL SCORER IS A CHEATER AND WE WILL NOT LET THIS STAND!
Just heard that upon further film review, #Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell was shorted two assists in the official box score at Nebraska. That's been corrected, so he finishes with a career-high 7. He also got credit for another block, giving him 4. Also had 10 points & 8 rebounds.— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 4, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State closing concession stands for home athletic events
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Hockey: Series at Wisconsin this Weekend Postponed
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Selected Fifth in Preseason Poll
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Gymnastics: Edwards, Vetter Named B1G Gymnasts to Watch
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
Muppets yelling at each other isn’t something that you see every day...
Muppets screaming at each other = comedy gold. pic.twitter.com/B9Tg8Uv25c— ⛄️ Muppet History ❄️ (@HistoryMuppet) January 5, 2022
