Bucketheads Podcast: Previewing tonight’s game vs. Indiana, revising the B1G fraud list

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

During Episode 22, our resident basketball writers preview No. 13 Ohio State’s upcoming matchups with Indiana and Northwestern this week as well as some final thoughts about their win over Nebraska. The guys also revisit the teams they previously called frauds and wonder aloud if perhaps the entire Big Ten conference is fraudulent.

Beyond the B1G, Justin gives a brief St. John’s update and agrees with Connor that the Red Storm is definitely bad. Before calling it a day, Connor tells us which two road venues (non-B1G) he’s visiting in the next few weeks as conferences dig in to league play.

