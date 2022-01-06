Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Buckeyes land veteran safety Tanner McCalister in transfer portal
Austin Ward, Letterman Row
Comfortability in Jim Knowles’ Defense, NFL and National Championship Goals Brought Former Oklahoma State Safety Tanner McCalister to Ohio State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Brian Hartline Named 2021 Wide Receivers Coach of the Year by Football Scoop
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Our boy Jordan is prophetic!
Column: In case there was any doubt, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be Ohio State’s top offensive player next season
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Rose Bowl provided potential exciting preview of Cade Stover at linebacker for the Buckeyes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Marvin Harrison Jr. Showcases Skills to Be Ohio State’s Next Star Wide Receiver in Breakout Rose Bowl Performance
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
#DevelopedHere
When asked about where he learned how to be a leader, Joe Burrow credits former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett. Said J.T. helped him understanding the mindset of playing quarterback, and helped take it to a different level for him.— Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) January 5, 2022
Coaches Think C.J. Stroud Is Just Scratching the Surface
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State football staffer used Trayvon Martin photo to stress ‘no hoods’ in the building rule
Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
Malaki Branham, Jamari Wheeler, and Chris Holtmann spoke to the media on Wednesday, and we’ve got it all right here for you.
Kyle Young ‘feeling better,’ status still unclear for Buckeyes test at Indiana
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
‘Kind of Unusual for Me’: Branham Aims to Maintain Consistency After Record-Breaking Performance
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Volleyball: Buckeyes Open Season Friday vs. Charleston
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes vs. Badgers Series Rescheduled for Saturday, Sunday
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Track and Field: Aquilla Named to the Bowerman Watch List, Battle Receiving Votes
Ohio State Athletics
