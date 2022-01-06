Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes land veteran safety Tanner McCalister in transfer portal

Austin Ward, Letterman Row

Comfortability in Jim Knowles’ Defense, NFL and National Championship Goals Brought Former Oklahoma State Safety Tanner McCalister to Ohio State

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Brian Hartline Named 2021 Wide Receivers Coach of the Year by Football Scoop

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Our boy Jordan is prophetic!

Column: In case there was any doubt, Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be Ohio State’s top offensive player next season

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Rose Bowl provided potential exciting preview of Cade Stover at linebacker for the Buckeyes

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Marvin Harrison Jr. Showcases Skills to Be Ohio State’s Next Star Wide Receiver in Breakout Rose Bowl Performance

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

#DevelopedHere

When asked about where he learned how to be a leader, Joe Burrow credits former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett. Said J.T. helped him understanding the mindset of playing quarterback, and helped take it to a different level for him. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) January 5, 2022

Coaches Think C.J. Stroud Is Just Scratching the Surface

Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State football staffer used Trayvon Martin photo to stress ‘no hoods’ in the building rule

Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Malaki Branham, Jamari Wheeler, and Chris Holtmann spoke to the media on Wednesday, and we’ve got it all right here for you.

Kyle Young ‘feeling better,’ status still unclear for Buckeyes test at Indiana

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

‘Kind of Unusual for Me’: Branham Aims to Maintain Consistency After Record-Breaking Performance

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Volleyball: Buckeyes Open Season Friday vs. Charleston

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes vs. Badgers Series Rescheduled for Saturday, Sunday

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Track and Field: Aquilla Named to the Bowerman Watch List, Battle Receiving Votes

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

Somehow I missed this entire discourse and feel very out of the loop.