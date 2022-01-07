Despite coaching changes, Buckeye signees remain steady in pledge to Ohio State

Offseason or not, it really does seem that a day can go by without Ohio State being in the news one way or another. Good, bad, or indifferent, the Buckeyes are the talk of the town more times than not, and it’s what comes with the territory of being a major program in college football. As it’s been said by Ryan Day many times in regards to the expectations at Ohio State, ‘that’s just life in the big city”. The same principle applies to being in the headlines, and Thursday was just another example when the current staff saw a little bit of shake up.

In case you didn’t already know, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes dismissed offensive line coach Greg Studrawa yesterday, and are now of course on the search for a replacement. Already there has been one named linked to the opening in current UCLA offensive line coach, Justin Frye, but in the coming days an answer will surely follow suit. Whether this specific move had been in the works for some time or more recently, we knew changes would be coming to the coaching staff in some form.

Sure, the defensive side of the ball was the main focal point in relation to any coaching changes being made, but this move tends to make sense given the up and down track record coach Stud had on the recruiting trail, especially when it came to top out of state targets. The up and down play of the offensive line was certainly an issue, and considering this year saw four true offensive tackles in one unit where the guard play seemed to lack true consistency, a coaching change is not shocking.

Regardless, Ryan Day clearly has a new vision for what he wants for the position group and soon enough that candidate will be known. As the Buckeyes look to improve in their rushing attack, so too do they need to improve when it comes to recruiting. The recruiting has not been a major issue, because there’s talent in Columbus now and more on the way, but as we have seen with position coaches like Brian Hartline, there’s another level the offensive line can take by landing some top national prospects, it looks as if the time is now to address the situation.

Remaining committed to Ohio State despite changes

The Buckeyes have a rather impressive contingency of signees in their 2022 class currently competing in Texas at the All-American Bowl festivities. Looking the part for their play in practice, Ohio State is in great hands with who is headed to Columbus as part of this next recruiting class. At multiple positions the talent is elite, but the character of these young men really should be something fans get excited about because of what they can add to Ohio State’s culture.

Specifically, Thursday’s news of coach Studrawa and Ohio State parting ways had a direct impact on three prospects currently in San Antonio for this weekend’s contest of elite prep players. The trio of Tegra Tshabola, George Fitzpatrick, and Carson Hinzman were of course all recruited by Studrawa, and seeing him depart from the program just before they get to Columbus is a whirlwind of change for any impressionable high school student. Certainly it wouldn’t be a shock if this type of news would impact a mindset regardless if they knew this was coming or not.

Where Ohio State can rest easily though is knowing how committed these players are to Ohio State overall and not just their position coach. Both George Fitzpatrick and Carson Hinzman were vocal that the change may have caught them off guard, but wouldn’t impact their status with the Buckeyes. In fact, quotes such as, “I’m a man of my word,” by Hinzman in regards to his Ohio State pledge should say all that you need to know about how the Buckeyes will fare when keeping their offensive line signees in the fold as they near their arrival on campus.

To hear what both Hinzman and Fitzpatrick had to say in regards to the firing of Studrawa and their thoughts, take a listen below.

Full interview of Carson Hinzman reacting to Greg Studrawa's firing. https://t.co/wj9GMXXBdD — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) January 6, 2022

Full interview of George Fitzpatrick reacting to Greg Studrawa's firing. https://t.co/faMZKaMqP5 — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) January 6, 2022

Quick Hits

While most of the recruiting news this week surrounds the All-American Bowl, Ohio State did see a little love Thursday on Twitter when big time 2023 target, Joenel Aguero (Lynn, Massachusetts/St. John’s Prep) posted a photo of he and his mother at Ohio State, hinting at both of their fondness of the Buckeyes.

The second-ranked safety in the 2023 class, Aguero is also considered as the No. 45 player nationally and the second-best player in his home state, all per the 247Sports Composite. With nearly 30 offers to his name from many of the best schools in the country, Aguero will have his pick of destination for the next level, and the Buckeyes certainly want to be in the mix with how vital the safety position is for their success at the back end of their defense.

Having offered Aguero in July of 2020, Ohio State has long been in the mix, but with 2023 soon becoming the current cycle, look for the staff to get reacquainted with him thanks to having a new boss of the defense in Jim Knowles. Fortunately, that shouldn’t be too hard of a task, as the interest is certainly mutual.