Buck Off Podcast: Year in review, Harbaugh to the NFL, coaching changes**

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams for the first episode of Ohio State’s offseason.

We begin the show by talking about the biggest news surrounding the program starting with our final thoughts on the Rose Bowl matchup and what it means heading into next year. Then we discussed the coaches still on staff and Jordan gets into how Ryan Day can lose his faith.

After that we get into a discussion about the Jim Harbaugh rumors to the NFL. We talk about why the interest is real and why this time the smoke means a fire. Then we discuss some of our personal vendettas against that team up north.

After the break, we get into the year in review taking a look at the feelings and emotions we were going through after every match up. From the first game struggles against Minnesota, the importance of the Oregon loss, the coaching change, and all we say something about all the match ups through to the Rose bowl.

Our final discussion gets into our offseason scheduling, we’re very excited about all the shows to come. A lot of future Buckeyes are playing this weekend, so make sure you’re there next friday for our impressions on that game.

Connect with the Show

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330