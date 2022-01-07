Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 7, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Sources: Ohio State, Greg Studrawa part ways

- John Brice, Football Scoop

Sources: Ohio State To Name UCLA’s Justin Frye New Offensive Line Coach

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Despite Studrawa firing, Carson Hinzman, George Fitzpatrick committed to OSU

- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba named to AP All-Bowl team

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

My fellow Long Island native Jeremy Ruckert has declared for the NFL Draft.

Been dreaming of this since I can remember.. Time to take that next step! pic.twitter.com/cD1RaK1Gms — Jeremy Ruckert (@Jeremy_Ruckert1) January 6, 2022

Tanner McCalister brings experience, diversity and motivation to Buckeyes’ secondary

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Column: Can the Ohio State win big without a big-time run game?

- David Wheeler, LGHL

After Record-Setting Rose Bowl, Will Ohio State’s Offense Stay Explosive In 2022?

- Tom Orr, Buckeye Scoop

Sources: College Football Playoff National Championship Set for Las Vegas in 2025, Miami in 2026

- Brett McMurphy, Action Network

On the Hardwood

No. 13 Ohio State falls to Indiana 67-51; Buckeyes will only go as far as Young allows

- Matt Tamanini, LGHL

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Hoosiers bully Buckeyes in paint in 16-point blowout

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Indiana’s defense stymies E.J. Liddell, Buckeyes in decisive Big Ten win

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Basketball: Mikesell’s 32 points push Ohio State past Illinois, 90-69

- Jack Emerson/Casey Smith, The Lantern

Women’s Basketball: Kateri Poole continuing development at point guard

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Big Ten season starts at Michigan State

- Ohio State Athletics

Not satisfied with being a contender, Ohio State women’s hockey eyes first national title

- Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Lacrosse: DeScenza joins Buckeye staff as volunteer coach

- Ohio State Athletics

Men's Volleyball: Charleston match cancelled, weekend schedule adjusted

- Ohio State Athletics