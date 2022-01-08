BOOOOOOM! Four-star 2022 DL Hero Kanu commits to Ohio State

After recently locking up numerous commitments, Ryan Day and the Ohio State football squad kept their momentum on the trail alive on Saturday by picking up a pledge from another prized prospect to their already stacked class of 2022. Committing to the Buckeyes during the national televised All-American Bowl, four-star defensive lineman Hero Kanu is now the 21st high school recruit to give Day and company their pledge.

Originally from Germany, the 6-foot-5, 293-pounder suits up for Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) on the high school level. Accumulating over 25 scholarship offers throughout the recruiting process while still learning the game, Kanu, the 18th-rated defensive lineman and 105th overall prospect in the entire class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, chose to continue his academic and athletic career at the Ohio State University over opportunities at programs such as Georgia, Notre Dame, and USC.

Looking to replace numerous bodies upfront, Kanu, who finished his senior campaign with 55 total tackles, and nine sacks, could be one of the new young Bucks to help Day, Larry Johnson, newly hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the OSU defense soften the blow and reload depth wise. The fourth defensive lineman to commit to the Ohio State coaching staff this cycle, he joins fellow 2022 standouts Kenyatta Jackson (Hollywood, FL/Chaminade-Madonna Prep), Caden Curry (Greenwood, IN/Center Grove), and Omari Abor (Duncanville, TX/Duncanville) in the Buckeyes new haul of pass rushers.

Compared to former OSU-turned-Pittsburgh Steeler great Cam Hayward, recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had the following to say on how the newest Buckeye talent could translate to the college level:

“A big interior lineman with plus quickness and athleticism. He’s naturally strong, shows a great get-off and has a rare combination of size, power and twitch with the kind of motor you love to see in an interior lineman. Has only played two years of football and is still learning the sport but has a soccer background that has helped him with his overall quickness and coordination. Plays with a motor and is able to run down plays form behind as well as make plays down the field. Can take on a double team and still get a push and shows some natural pass rush skill that should really develop with more game reps and experience.”

Land-Grant Holy Land will have more on Hero Kanu and what his commitment means for Ohio State in the coming days. In the meantime, you can learn more on Kanu and his journey to becoming a household name to coaches across America in this video from NBC: