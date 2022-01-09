Stick to Sports Podcast: Recapping Ohio State football, longing for Buckeye Donut, Catfish Biff’s, more

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

After a six-month hiatus, Land-Grant Holy Land’s least sports-focused podcast is back and this time Matt Tamanini is welcoming in LGHL columnist and former editor-in-chief of “The Lantern” Jami Jurich as his co-host. The two theatre-geeks look back at the 2021 Ohio State football season, laugh and cry about the potential future of little Jimmy Harbaugh, ask each other a handful of inquisitive questions, and make some recommendations of things that you should check out.

Matt’s Recommendation: “Station Eleven” on HBOMax

Jami’s Recommendation: Elmo Feuding with Rocco

