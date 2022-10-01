Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more

Today, Saturday, Oct. 1, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) will conclude their five-game home stand to start the 2022 season as they welcome the 3-1 Rutgers Scarlet Knights, coached by former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, to Ohio Stadium for a game at 3:30 p.m. ET to be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Ohio State football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Sling TV gives you even more accessibility to the Buckeyes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options, and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Ohio State’s football this season.

Ohio State is coming off of a dominant 52-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers last weekend, while Rutgers is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season, a 27-10 defeat at the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes last Saturday.

Coming into the game, the Scarlet Knights are still unsure of who will be playing quarterback as both dual-threat option Gavin Wimsatt and the more experienced Noah Vedral are both slated as game-time decisions having been dealing with injuries. If neither QB is able to go, sophomore Evan Simon will take over in their stead.

The Buckeyes are dealing with injuries of their own as their No. 1 receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is not expected to play against Rutgers, and many fans and onlookers are hoping that he will sit out against Michigan State next week ahead of a bye, in order to give him as much time as necessary to get healthy before the stretch run of the season.

While trying to predict how Ohio State will handle injuries is a fool’s errand, expectations are that Denzel Burke will return to play cornerback against Rutgers. He was seen warming up ahead of last week’s Wisconsin game wearing a sizeable cast on his hand to protect an injured finger. During the week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that after a week of practice with the cast, everyone feels more comfortable with having Burke play with a giant club on his hand.

Burke’s fellow starting cornerback Cameron Brown also missed last week’s game against Wisconsin, but Day declined to provide any insight on his injury or timetable during media availabilities this week.

Saturday will mark the ninth time that Ohio State and Rutgers have met on the football field, with Ohio State winning each of the first eight games by an average score of 53.5 to 18.5.

The Buckeyes come into Saturday’s contest with the No. 2 offense in the country in terms of yards per game at 558.8 — behind only Tennessee’s 559.3 — and third in points per game at 48.8 — trailing only Oklahoma State and TTUN.

The OSU defense ranks 18th in yards allowed per game (283.0) and 21st in points allowed per contest (16.0).

Rutgers is the 97th ranked offense (367.3 ypg), 84th scoring offense (28.5 ppg), ninth-ranked defense (249.5 ypg), and 25th scoring defense (17.3 ppg).

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network

Online: Sling TV

Radio: 97.1 FM | 1460 AM

Official LGHL Prediction: Ohio State 54, Rutgers 10

Matt’s Prediction: Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13

Join the conversation

Below is your Ohio State vs. Rutgers GameThread. Be respectful, be kind and — as always — keep it classy, BuckeyeNation. If you like GIFs, lay ‘em on us. In all, be good fans, cheer for your teams, be cool to each other (even if somebody else isn’t) and everyone wins. Let’s finish the season strong!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.