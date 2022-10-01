Get your limited edition Ohio State Chris Olave bobblehead today!

It’s been a big month for former Ohio State superstar Chris Olave. Earlier this week, he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in his first month as a professional, and today, the fine folks at FOCO — one of the most beloved creators of officially licensed merch in the world — released a new, limited edition bobblehead of the wide receiver as part of its Ohio State Gate Series Bobblehead Collection.

Olave joins fellow former Buckeye greats Chase Young, Justin Fields, Cameron Heyward, Carlos Hyde, Joey Bosa, and Michael Thomas who had their boobleheads released in August, not to mention a very snazzy Brutus Buckeye Bighead Bobblehead as well.

Like all Gate Series figures, Olave appears in front of the north rotunda of the cathedral of college football, Ohio Stadium (obviously not to scale), and is decked out in his scarlet and gray best!

Each bobblehead is individually numbered and there are just 222 of each, so don’t wait; order yours now, while supplies last. The 8-inch bobbleheads are hand-painted and retail for $65.

Even if your Ohio State shrine is well stocked heading into the college football season, one (or all) of these bobbleheads would make a great holiday present for the Buckeye fan(s) in your life. It’s never too early to start thinking about your OSU gift-giving plans.

So, celebrate the season — either football or holiday — with some of the coolest Ohio State memorabilia around. Get your limited edition Chris Olave Gate Series bobbleheads NOW!