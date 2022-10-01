LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Rutgers game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-39.5) vs. Rutgers | over/under 58

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network

Online: Sling TV

Radio: 97.1 FM | 1460 AM

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will wrap up a five-game home stand to start the 2022 college football season today as they welcome the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, coached by former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano.

The Buckeyes are 4-0 and, despite a handful of injuries to key contributors, are starting to look like they might be the most well-rounded team in the country. Schiano’s State University of New Jersey squad is 3-1 on the season after suffering their first loss of the campaign last week to Iowa by a score of 27-10.

In today’s podcast, Matt Tamanini will run you through everything that you need to know to be prepared for the game, from the stats, betting lines, and advanced analytics to the weather, series history, and the rest of today’s college football schedule.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 52-13

C.J. Stroud: 444 passing yards, 6 TDs

OSU’s First-Team Defense: Will hold Rutgers to less than 200 yards.

