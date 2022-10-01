OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Rutgers Scarlet Knight

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes return to the gridiron this afternoon to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Ryan Day’s squad will look to remain unbeaten and keep the good times rolling coming off a big 52-21 win over Wisconsin. Rutgers, who joined the Big Ten back in 2014, and has not had any luck against Ohio State since. The Buckeyes are 8-0 over the Scarlet Knights, and have outscored the B1G East foe 428-88 overall across those prior eight meetings.

Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.

If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and film studies, they are there, too.

Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!

Football Podcasts

Previews

Sports Betting

Film Studies

Basketball

Recruiting

Ask LGHL

Other Podcasts

Other Columns