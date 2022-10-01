Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State, Miyan Williams blow out Rutgers 49-10 in a somewhat sloppy game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

It wasn’t a great game from Ohio State’s Heisman front-runner quarterback C.J. Stroud, but it didn’t really matter because Miyan Williams asserted himself as not only a true contender to be Ohio State’s No. 1 running back, but also a darkhorse Heisman contender himself.

In the game, Chop went for 189 yards on the ground and a program record-tying five touchdowns. After Jordan Williams and Matt Tamanini start today’s “Instant Recap” podcast by breaking down the heated confrontation between Ryan Day and Greg Schiano, they discuss the importance of Williams in the game today and whether or not he has earned the right to be RB1 even when TreVeyon Henderson is healthy in back in the lineup.

They also nitpick Stroud’s performance a bit; while it was far from his best, he is still the best QB in the country, and it’s actually a good thing that when he has one of his extremely rare bad games, there is a top-tier running back to clean up the mess. They also discuss the importance of Emeka Egbuka in this receiving corps and how he compares with WR in OSU’s recent past.

On defense, Matt and Jordan heap praise on Steele Chambers and his evolution as a linebacker and have the difficult conversation about what to do with Denzel Burke at corner.

