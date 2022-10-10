Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Madison Greene

On Thursday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women and men’s basketball teams took to the outdoor courts for Buckeyes on the Blacktop. A competition that pitted women vs. men in two competitions featured big moments for both teams, with Land-Grant Holy Land being there for the action.

Included in those moments is the next player in a preseason series covering every player on the Ohio State women's basketball roster — guard Madison Greene. After knee surgery put her out for the entire 2021-22 season, the one-guard returns to help push the Scarlet & Gray to a repeat.

Name: Madison Greene

Position: Point Guard

Class: Redshirt Junior

High School: Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio)

2020-21 Stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.3 apg, .427 FG%, .351 3FG%, .857 FT%

Last Season

Before Greene beat not one but two Ohio State men’s players in Thursday’s shooting stars competition at Buckeyes on the Blacktop, it was 603 days since Greene last stepped on the court for a competitive Buckeyes game.

That’s because of a season-ending knee injury Greene sustained in the 2021-22 preseason, just days before Ohio State began their eventual conference championship preseason.

It was a tumultuous 2020-21 season that ended with no postseason play due to NCAA violations with former assistant coach Patrick Klein. Playing in the the height of COVID-19, the Scarlet & Gray played only 20 matches, but Greene stood out, starting all 15 games where she appeared.

Greene, only a sophomore at the time, still showed up despite no chance of Big Ten or NCAA tournament play. The Central Ohio native stood out both offensively and defensively. In 10 of those 15 games, Greene hit double-digits in scoring, but had a highlight game against the eventual 2021 Big Ten conference championship-winning Maryland Terrapins.

Against the Terps, Greene tied a season high with 24 points, added seven assists and had an astounding five steals. In a season of difficult moments, it was Greene who propelled the Buckeyes to an 88-86 win over Maryland, the champion’s only conference loss of the season.

With Greene absent, head coach Kevin McGuff started the season with Heyvnne Bristow, Kateri Poole and eventually moving Jacy Sheldon from shooting guard to fill Greene’s role.

What to Expect

Greene is a point guard that any coach would love to have on their team. On both sides of the ball, Greene is going to be active. Last season, guard Jacy Sheldon took a brunt of the assist work, dishing out 134 in 32 games. Now, with Greene back in that role, there are two Buckeyes who can find opponents.

Not only will she dish to Sheldon and guard Taylor Mikesell, but has the court awareness to also attack the basket alone. Greene will draw attention and get to the free throw line, and won’t back down in the paint.

The guard had one double-double in the 20-21 campaign, and it was when she hit 10 rebounds in a game against Penn State. Although the Buckeye’s system works outside of the perimeter, Greene isn’t a point guard who’s afraid to go up against opponent’s bigs.

Defensively, it might be the spot where Ohio State benefits the most. Last season, defense was inconsistent until guard Rikki Harris began starting games when the calendar switched to 2022. Greene brings a high level of defense too, which will be key when the Buckeyes face Indiana University’s Grace Berger or Iowa University’s Caitlin Clark.

“I’m excited to have Madison (Greene) back,” said Mikesell at media preseason availability. “Just her defense, her leadership, her ability to create from the point guard position, it’s pretty impressive, its her natural position. Plus having me and Jacy (Sheldon) back at our natural positions is pretty exciting what all three of can do in the backcourt.”

Prediction

On the starting lineup on Nov. 8, against the Tennessee Volunteers, expect to see Greene’s name in the starting five. Also expect those starts to continue throughout the year, with Greene looking like another Mikesell-esque lock in the lineup.

Greene will propel this Buckeyes team, even more so with the motivation built over the last season where she had to watch from the sidelines. In her sophomore year, Greene earned an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see that get bumped up to a First Team All-Big Ten honor for the 22-23 season. That’s because of her ability and experience playing alongside the Buckeyes other two star guards.

Greene’s played with Mikesell in AAU basketball and two seasons with Sheldon on the Buckeyes. The quicker that this formidable trio can get on the same page, the higher the Ohio State trajectory becomes.

Highlights

Check out Greene (No. 0) and the Buckeyes performance from the 2021 season, when they beat the Terrapins in Columbus.

