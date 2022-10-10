Three-star athlete from Tennessee sets Ohio State official visit

It was another successful weekend on the gridiron for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes went on the road and took down Michigan State by a final of 49-20. However, that wasn’t the only positive development for the football program, as a late-rising prospect from the Volunteer State revealed his intentions of an upcoming visit to Columbus. Plus, the coach of a blue-chip pass-catcher speaks on the interest his player has in the Buckeyes.

Carter locks in Ohio State official

As the Buckeyes look to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class that currently ranks as the fourth-best class in the country, one name to monitor going forward is a late-rising prospect in three-star athlete Arion Carter of Smyrna (TN).

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder is a linebacker/running back for the Bulldogs currently committed to Memphis, and has been since July. However, Carter has secured the attention of programs across the country, and in recent months has picked up new offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, and more.

Now, according to Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, the Tennessee prospect will make an official visit to Ohio State on the weekend of Nov. 12 when the Buckeyes face off against Big Ten conference mate Indiana in Columbus.

Carter’s 247Sports profile also shows that he will make official visits beginning this weekend with Michigan. The versatile athlete will then make a stop at Tennessee prior to his visit with the Buckeyes. His official visit tour will conclude in late November when he takes trips to LSU and lastly, Alabama.

While there is plenty of twist and turns that could come about in this recruitment, the good news is that the Buckeyes have secured an official visit from Carter. But only time will tell which program can ultimately pull the No. 12 prospect in Tennessee from the Tigers.

Graham “excited about the Buckeyes”

After landing an offer from Ohio State back in June, things are seemingly going as well as possible in the Buckeyes pursuit of 2024 four-star wide receiver Mylan Graham of New Haven (IN).

The Indiana standout initially caught the attention of wide receiver coach Brian Hartline at one of Ohio State’s one day camps in the summer. That was the moment that Graham earned his scholarship opportunity from the Buckeyes, and since then the blue-chip pass-catcher has made it up to Columbus to check out the gameday atmosphere of both the Notre Dame and Wisconsin contests earlier this year.

On Friday morning, Eleven Warriors’ Garrick Hodge spoke with the head coach, Kyle Booher, of the No. 2 player from Indiana to talk about his thoughts on Ohio State and where things currently stand between the two parties.

“He likes it and likes the environment there. He really likes when he gets to talk to coach Hartline, he’s just a great coach there. He’s definitely excited about the Buckeyes”

Booher would go on to discuss what Graham, the 14th highest graded wide receiver and 99th overall player in his class, brings to the table as a receiver and furthermore, as an athlete for New Haven.

“He has great route running, but one of the things you said, on top of it, as a sophomore he’d learn to see the zone and settle in holes. You’re teaching guys for a few years to get good at that and he just naturally knew it and sits where there’s open spots. With his route running he changes directions so fast. There’s a couple clips of him where he makes one cut and he has four steps on a guy. He’s so explosive on his change of direction and he knows the game well.”

Ohio State should certainly like their current positioning for Graham, as evidenced by the 247Sports Crystal Ball which unanimously favors the Buckeyes.

