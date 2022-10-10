In Conversation Podcast: Breaking down wide receiver, cornerback schematics vs. Michigan State

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On this episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s “In Conversation” podcast, LGHL’s Matt Tamanini and Caleb Houser break down what Caleb saw being in Spartan Stadium on Saturday for Ohio State’s 49-20 victory over Michigan State.

As LGHL’s resident football coach, Caleb breaks down the different schematic and route concepts that he was able to see in person that aren’t always evident on TV. He also discusses what was and was not working for the Buckeye cornerbacks on Saturdays and how much getting healthy could improve their play on the perimeter.

Caleb also shares his thoughts on Matt’s idea of cross-training some safeties at corner in order to add some different athletes into the CB rotation.

