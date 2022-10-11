Column: Can someone please explain to me why Ohio State isn’t No. 1?

We have now officially made it through six weeks of college football. Through this first month and a half, there have been some wild games and shocking upsets, but also some steady teams who haven’t even been threatened. Or should I just say team? Ohio State is no doubt the best team in the country in my mind, so why are they still not ranked No. 1?

I already know the answer to my own question: because they’re not in the SEC! However, Georgia and Alabama are. Allow me to break down why the Buckeyes are better than both of these teams.

Georgia

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t really have any beef with Georgia. I like Stetson Bennett. Who doesn’t love UGA the dog? And, they’re the defending national champs, so I definitely want to put some respect on their name. However, they survived a scare to an unranked Mizzou that should not be excused, but because they won, apparently it is.

This almost-upset came in Week 5, with Georgia trailing for almost the entirety of the game. They didn’t take the lead until there was 4:03 left in the fourth quarter. Mind you, Missouri is not a great team. They’re now 2-4 on the season, getting demolished by a very good Kansas St. team before narrowly losing to Auburn and Florida.

It was pathetic how the Bulldogs played, even though they did pull out the win. Overall, there is no way that someone can say their offense is better than the Buckeyes. Honestly, Georgia’s defense isn’t even as good as Ohio State’s since they lost pretty much everyone to the draft.

Miyan Williams is the leading rusher for the Bucks, having ran for 200 more yards than Georgia’s top rusher. Egbuka has almost 300 more receiving yards than their leading receiver. Tommy Eichenberg is the team leader in tackles with 50, while Georgia’s leader only has 29. In totality, the Buckeyes are the better team.

Alabama

While Bama is now No. 3 in the rankings (finally), they sat at the top last week. There is literally, and I mean literally, no excuse for this. The Tide should have lost to Texas. The Longhorns were down to their backup QB, who was also injured, yet still held Alabama at bay. Truly, Bama got lucky on their last minute field goal.

HOWEVER. This was not their only scare of the season. The Tide almost lost AGAIN this week! Granted, Bryce Young did not play. But having their starting quarterback out didn’t stop the 2014 Buckeyes. Nor did having their backup QB out. No excuses! Texas A&M very nearly almost beat the Tide. That is TWO almost-losses for Bama.

Ohio State

I know some of you may be saying, “Key word is ALMOST, Megan.” I see your point and I raise you that Ohio State has never been in jeopardy of losing a game this year. They had to start off the season with a top-five matchup (which we know wasn’t truly top five, but go with me here), and still won by 11 points, even with their star receiver out for basically the entire game.

As for the rest of the season, the Buckeyes have put a whomping on everyone. You’d figure Wisconsin and Michigan St. would be close, right? WRONG. Absolute blowouts, even in a road game against Sparty. The closest a game has been since ND was Mich. St, which was still a 29-point blowout.

All of this has been happening even with injuries to some of the Buckeyes main stars. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been out pretty much the whole season. TreVeyon Henderson has missed time. Miyan Williams didn’t play last week. Yet, Ohio State is still getting it done with their second and third stringers.

All in all, the Buckeyes have the most depth in the country, no question. They have beaten their opponents by the widest margins. They haven’t survived any upsets, because there hasn’t been any upset threats to survive from. I feel like even if I wasn’t an Ohio State fan, I would honestly have this viewpoint. Facts are facts, man.