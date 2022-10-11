Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Film Review: Ohio State’s offense put on a dynamic display against MSU, dominating in every facet

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Rewatch: On getting more sacks and mixing things up on offense (paywall)

Bill Landis

The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes blowout road win over Michigan State

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Punching It In: Anatomy of an Ohio State goal line touchdown

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

The only other option was Marvin Harrison Jr.

#B1GFootball : C.J. Stroud, @OhioStateFB



Became the 1st quarterback in Big Ten history to throw at least 6 touchdown passes 3 times, doing it for his 3rd time Saturday in Ohio State's 49-20 win



️ https://t.co/lUchdGSzMI pic.twitter.com/6EMRrlQtuu — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 10, 2022

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Michigan State

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Snap Counts: 63 Buckeyes Play in First Road Game of 2022 as Ohio State Blows Out Michigan State

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Scientifically ranking all seven of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Michigan State

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

This makes my head hurt a little bit to look at, but this is still pretty impressive.

College Football's Most Efficient Teams through Week 6



⬆️➡️: Good Offense, Good Defense

⬆️⬅️: Good Offense, Defense Needs Work

⬇️➡️: Bad Offense, Good Defense

⬅️⬇️: We're playing football games! pic.twitter.com/8G5KauXp0V — parker (@statsowar) October 9, 2022

Ohio State vs. Iowa secures noon kickoff Oct. 22

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

First Look: Open week comes at right time for injury-plagued Buckeyes; Iowa due in next

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Five Questions as unbeaten Buckeyes head into off date (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

And he probably still will when the two teams play on Oct. 22.

Marvin Harrison Jr has more touchdowns this season (9) than the whole Iowa offense (7) — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) October 9, 2022

‘Unbelievable’ Marvin Harrison Jr. keeps working, making extraordinary impact for Buckeyes (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Confident Michael Hall Jr. dominating in limited Ohio State opportunities (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player is primed for a second-half breakout?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Indiana picked to win Big Ten in preseason media poll

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Our Connor Lemons was on hand for Monday’s open practice:

Sean McNeil buries one off the feed from Justice Sueing. Coaches immediately on Roddy Gayle telling him "He shouldn't get that (shot)" pic.twitter.com/vItNahEOHb — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) October 10, 2022

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Madison Greene

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Field Hockey: Charley Selected as Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Podraza Named Big Ten Setter of the Week for the Third Time this Season

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: WCHA Names Jaques, Levis Players of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Buckeye Bowling Club Strikes Interest in Columbus, Looks to Continue Success

Cody Machan, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

I’m gonna need Marvel to do more weird stuff like this: