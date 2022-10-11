 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 11, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Ohio State v Michigan State Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Film Review: Ohio State’s offense put on a dynamic display against MSU, dominating in every facet
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Rewatch: On getting more sacks and mixing things up on offense (paywall)
Bill Landis

The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes blowout road win over Michigan State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Punching It In: Anatomy of an Ohio State goal line touchdown
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

The only other option was Marvin Harrison Jr.

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Michigan State
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Snap Counts: 63 Buckeyes Play in First Road Game of 2022 as Ohio State Blows Out Michigan State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Scientifically ranking all seven of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Michigan State
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

This makes my head hurt a little bit to look at, but this is still pretty impressive.

Ohio State vs. Iowa secures noon kickoff Oct. 22
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

First Look: Open week comes at right time for injury-plagued Buckeyes; Iowa due in next
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Five Questions as unbeaten Buckeyes head into off date (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

And he probably still will when the two teams play on Oct. 22.

‘Unbelievable’ Marvin Harrison Jr. keeps working, making extraordinary impact for Buckeyes (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row

Confident Michael Hall Jr. dominating in limited Ohio State opportunities (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player is primed for a second-half breakout?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Indiana picked to win Big Ten in preseason media poll
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Our Connor Lemons was on hand for Monday's open practice:

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Madison Greene
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Field Hockey: Charley Selected as Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Podraza Named Big Ten Setter of the Week for the Third Time this Season
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: WCHA Names Jaques, Levis Players of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Buckeye Bowling Club Strikes Interest in Columbus, Looks to Continue Success
Cody Machan, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

I'm gonna need Marvel to do more weird stuff like this:

