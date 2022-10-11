Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 11, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Film Review: Ohio State’s offense put on a dynamic display against MSU, dominating in every facet
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Rewatch: On getting more sacks and mixing things up on offense (paywall)
Bill Landis
The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes blowout road win over Michigan State
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Punching It In: Anatomy of an Ohio State goal line touchdown
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
The only other option was Marvin Harrison Jr.
#B1GFootball : C.J. Stroud, @OhioStateFB— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 10, 2022
Became the 1st quarterback in Big Ten history to throw at least 6 touchdown passes 3 times, doing it for his 3rd time Saturday in Ohio State's 49-20 win
️ https://t.co/lUchdGSzMI pic.twitter.com/6EMRrlQtuu
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Michigan State
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Snap Counts: 63 Buckeyes Play in First Road Game of 2022 as Ohio State Blows Out Michigan State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Scientifically ranking all seven of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Michigan State
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
This makes my head hurt a little bit to look at, but this is still pretty impressive.
College Football's Most Efficient Teams through Week 6— parker (@statsowar) October 9, 2022
⬆️➡️: Good Offense, Good Defense
⬆️⬅️: Good Offense, Defense Needs Work
⬇️➡️: Bad Offense, Good Defense
⬅️⬇️: We're playing football games! pic.twitter.com/8G5KauXp0V
Ohio State vs. Iowa secures noon kickoff Oct. 22
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
First Look: Open week comes at right time for injury-plagued Buckeyes; Iowa due in next
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Five Questions as unbeaten Buckeyes head into off date (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
And he probably still will when the two teams play on Oct. 22.
Marvin Harrison Jr has more touchdowns this season (9) than the whole Iowa offense (7)— Colton Denning (@Dubsco) October 9, 2022
‘Unbelievable’ Marvin Harrison Jr. keeps working, making extraordinary impact for Buckeyes (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Confident Michael Hall Jr. dominating in limited Ohio State opportunities (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player is primed for a second-half breakout?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Indiana picked to win Big Ten in preseason media poll
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Our Connor Lemons was on hand for Monday’s open practice:
Sean McNeil buries one off the feed from Justice Sueing. Coaches immediately on Roddy Gayle telling him "He shouldn't get that (shot)" pic.twitter.com/vItNahEOHb— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) October 10, 2022
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Madison Greene
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Field Hockey: Charley Selected as Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Volleyball: Podraza Named Big Ten Setter of the Week for the Third Time this Season
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: WCHA Names Jaques, Levis Players of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Buckeye Bowling Club Strikes Interest in Columbus, Looks to Continue Success
Cody Machan, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
