Get your limited edition Brutus Buckeye Halloween Series bobblehead

It is officially Spooky Season and your overzealous neighbor with multiple fog machines on his porch, a corn maize (see what I did there?) in his backyard, and a 12-room haunted house in his garage isn’t the only one getting into the holiday spirit.

Our beloved Brutus Buckeye is also getting dressed up in costume this year in a brand-new bobblehead from our friends at FOCO — one of the most beloved creators of officially licensed merch in the world. The 8-inch Brutus is donning the iconic mask and cape of the Phantom of the Opera and sets atop a stage-themed base and in front of a gloriously scarlet and gray curtain.

There will only be 222 of these bobbleheads made, so order yours now for just $65.

The Phantom of the Shoe Brutus is the latest Buckeye addition to the Ohio State FOCO bobblehead line. Most recently, OSU great Chris Olave got his own Gate Series bobblehead joining fellow former Buckeye greats Chase Young, Justin Fields, Cameron Heyward, Carlos Hyde, Joey Bosa, and Michael Thomas who had their boobleheads released in August.

But Brutus is no stranger to these incredible, limited edition releases either as over the summer, FOCO released a very snazzy Brutus Buckeye Bighead Bobblehead as well.

Now, if you are a Halloween aficionado who has multiple rooting interests, you will be happy to know that our beloved nut-head isn’t the only mascot getting the Phantom treatment. Brutus is joined by such mascot icons as Gritty, Mr. Met, and more.

Even if your Ohio State shrine is well stocked heading into the Halloween season, one (or all) of these bobbleheads would make a great present for the Buckeye fan(s) in your life, or even someone who loves classic horror stories or musical theatre! It’s never too early to start thinking about your OSU gift-giving plans.