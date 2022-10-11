Big Ten stat leaders through Week 6

We’ve reached the midway point of the college football season. At this point, we have a good idea of who the contenders and pretenders are, whose risen to the top of the heap and whose year is virtually over. Now halfway through the 2022 campaign, how are Ohio State’s top players stacking up with those from around the rest of the Big Ten Conference?
Lets take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 6.
Passing Yards
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 1,737
- Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland - 1,731
- Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 1,597
Passing Touchdowns
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 24
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 13
- Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland - 11
Passing Efficiency
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 207.6
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 182.1
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota - 169.7
Rushing Yards
- Chase Brown, Illinois - 879
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 735
- Anthony Grant, Nebraska - 647
(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 497 — 6th)
Rushing Touchdowns
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 11
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 8
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 8
Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 7.8
- Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 7.3
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 6.4
Receiving Yards
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 655
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 603
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 544
Receiving Touchdowns
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 9
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 7
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 6
Receptions
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 50
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 40
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 38
(Ohio State’s leader: Emeka Egbuka - 35 — 5th)
Total Tackles
- Jack Campbell, Iowa - 63
- Kendell Brooks, Michigan State - 57
- Cam Jones, Indiana - 54
(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 50 — 7th)
Tackles for Loss
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 8.5
- Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois - 8.0
- Mike Hall Jr., Ohio State - 7.5
Sacks
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 5.5
- Mike Morris, Michigan - 5.0
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 5.0
(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 4th)
Interceptions
- Kendall Smith, Illinois - 3
- Cam Allen, Purdue - 3
- Cooper DeJean, Iowa - 3
- 13 tied with 2
(Ohio State’s leader: Chambers, Hickman, McAlister, Ransom - 1 each)
Team Stats - Scoring Offense
- Ohio State - 48.8 PPG
- Michigan - 43.0 PPG
- Minnesota - 38.6 PPG
Team Stats - Scoring Defense
- Illinois - 8.0 PPG allowed
- Minnesota - 8.8 PPG allowed
- Iowa - 9.8 PPG allowed
(Ohio State - 15.7 PPG allowed — 6th)
Team Stats - Total Offense
- Ohio State - 543.7 YPG
- Minnesota - 495.2 YPG
- Maryland - 461.7 YPG
Team Stats - Total Defense
- Minnesota - 222 YPG allowed
- Illinois - 228 YPG allowed
- Michigan - 247 YPG allowed
(Ohio State - 253.5 YPG allowed — 4th)
BONUS - Updated Heisman Odds at midseason:
All lines courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.
- C.J. Stroud, QB Ohio State: -130
- Hendon Hooker, QB Tennessee: +1100
- Caleb Williams, QB USC: +1200
- Bryce Young, QB Alabama: +1600
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB UCLA: +1800
- Blake Corum, RB Michigan: +1800
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Alabama: +2200
- DJ Uiagalelei, QB Clemson: +2500
- Adrian Martinez, QB Kansas State: +2500
- Stetson Bennett IV, QB Georgia: +2800
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
