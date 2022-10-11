Big Ten stat leaders through Week 6

We’ve reached the midway point of the college football season. At this point, we have a good idea of who the contenders and pretenders are, whose risen to the top of the heap and whose year is virtually over. Now halfway through the 2022 campaign, how are Ohio State’s top players stacking up with those from around the rest of the Big Ten Conference?

Lets take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 6.

Passing Yards

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 1,737 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland - 1,731 Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 1,597

Passing Touchdowns

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 24 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 13 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland - 11

Passing Efficiency

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 207.6 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 182.1 Tanner Morgan, Minnesota - 169.7

Rushing Yards

Chase Brown, Illinois - 879 Blake Corum, Michigan - 735 Anthony Grant, Nebraska - 647

(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 497 — 6th)

Rushing Touchdowns

Blake Corum, Michigan - 11 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 8 Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 8

Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)

Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 7.8 Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 7.3 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 6.4

Receiving Yards

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 655 Charlie Jones, Purdue - 603 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 544

Receiving Touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 9 Charlie Jones, Purdue - 7 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 6

Receptions

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 50 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 40 Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 38

(Ohio State’s leader: Emeka Egbuka - 35 — 5th)

Total Tackles

Jack Campbell, Iowa - 63 Kendell Brooks, Michigan State - 57 Cam Jones, Indiana - 54

(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 50 — 7th)

Tackles for Loss

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 8.5 Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois - 8.0 Mike Hall Jr., Ohio State - 7.5

Sacks

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 5.5 Mike Morris, Michigan - 5.0 Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 5.0

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 4th)

Interceptions

Kendall Smith, Illinois - 3 Cam Allen, Purdue - 3 Cooper DeJean, Iowa - 3 13 tied with 2

(Ohio State’s leader: Chambers, Hickman, McAlister, Ransom - 1 each)

Team Stats - Scoring Offense

Ohio State - 48.8 PPG Michigan - 43.0 PPG Minnesota - 38.6 PPG

Team Stats - Scoring Defense

Illinois - 8.0 PPG allowed Minnesota - 8.8 PPG allowed Iowa - 9.8 PPG allowed

(Ohio State - 15.7 PPG allowed — 6th)

Team Stats - Total Offense

Ohio State - 543.7 YPG Minnesota - 495.2 YPG Maryland - 461.7 YPG

Team Stats - Total Defense

Minnesota - 222 YPG allowed Illinois - 228 YPG allowed Michigan - 247 YPG allowed

(Ohio State - 253.5 YPG allowed — 4th)

BONUS - Updated Heisman Odds at midseason:

All lines courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

C.J. Stroud, QB Ohio State: -130 Hendon Hooker, QB Tennessee: +1100 Caleb Williams, QB USC: +1200 Bryce Young, QB Alabama: +1600 Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB UCLA: +1800 Blake Corum, RB Michigan: +1800 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Alabama: +2200 DJ Uiagalelei, QB Clemson: +2500 Adrian Martinez, QB Kansas State: +2500 Stetson Bennett IV, QB Georgia: +2800

