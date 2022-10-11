Mid-Season Fan Survey: Who is the first-half MVP? Who will break out in second half?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

Question 1: Other than C.J. Stroud, who has been the team’s first-half MVP?

Come on, you didn’t think that I’d make it that easy for you and let you pick the eventual Heisman Trophy winner, did you? There is no doubt that C.J. Stroud is the Buckeyes’ MVP through the first half of the season, I mean, he’s the best player in college football, so that goes without saying.

List of quarterbacks nationally with a passer efficiency rating of 200 or better:



▪️ @CJ7STROUD - 207.6



— Mike Basford (@MikeBasford_OSU) October 11, 2022

But, when factoring the QB out of the mix, who else would get your vote? For the first time since Chase Young was donning scarlet and gray, there is a legitimate argument to be made that the correct answer should come from the defensive side of the ball; in fact, I would say that the odds-on favorite is a defensive player.

However, I think that everybody on this list has a legitimate claim to the Non-Stroud First Half MVP honor. Who do you have? Is there someone that you think deserves it that we overlooked in this list? If so, let us know in the comments below.

Question 2: Other than Jaxon Smith-Njigba who do you think will have the biggest second half breakout/turnaround?

Like the last question, I had to eliminate the most obvious answer. Of course, there is a chance that JSN doesn’t play at all and we have seen him in a Buckeye uniform for the final time, but I don’t anticipate that happening. I am pretty confident that he, the coaching staff, and the medical team have been very conscientious about getting back to his best possible playing form throughout the first six weeks of the season — the Toledo bump notwithstanding.

As if the OSU passing attack wasn’t practically perfect already, adding the preseason best receiver in the country into the mix can only help; the only question, of course, is how healthy will he be when he’s back. If he is anything north of 80-ish%, I think you can go ahead and pencil the Buckeyes in for 45 points in every game the rest of the season, including against the Ferentz boys, Nits, and Skunk Bears.

But, beyond, Smith-Njigba, who do you think has a monster second half of the season after being only a minimal factor in the first half? I have my pick, but I will save that until after you all have a chance to get your votes in. Like I said before, if there’s someone else you want to write in, feel free to drop his name in the comments.

Question 3: On a scale of 1-10, with 1 being disastrous and 10 being perfect, how would you rate the first half of Ohio State’s season?

This one’s pretty straightforward, be honest and realistic. No need to be overly rosy or negative, no one is going to know what you answered, so just share what’s in your heart, friends.

