The Dotted Line Podcast: Which recruits should get Ohio State visits during the off week?

On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s recruiting-centric podcast, LGHL’s Matt Tamanini and Caleb Houser discuss which recruits should be on the top of the list for Ohio State’s coaching staff to visit during the off week. Could they be checking in on a pair of five-star edge rushers in Florida? (Yes they are, that was confirmed after we recorded) Could they make a trip north to one of OSU’s most powerful pipelines? What about visiting an in-state running back?

We run through it all here.

