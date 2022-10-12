Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 12, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: How does losing Evan Pryor impact the Ohio State offense?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day Bye Week Update

Ohio State Athletics

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Jim Knowles, Justin Frye and Larry Johnson Recap Ohio State’s First Half of Season in Bye Week Press Conference

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

What Ohio State’s Ryan Day said during off-week press conference

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get midseason refresher (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: Buckeyes healing up, staying focused during pivotal off week

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

5 things we learned from Ohio State’s idle week press conference

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

#DevelopedHere

Top rookie WRs though five weeks of play



1. Chris Olave: 25/389/2

2. Garrett Wilson: 23/282/2

3. Drake London: 22/266/2

4. George Pickens: 17/250

5. Alec Pierce: 15/222

6. Romeo Doubs: 22/213/2

7. Jahan Dotson: 12/152/4 — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) October 11, 2022

Ohio State focused on getting healthy during off weekend

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Offensive Line Seeing Short-Yardage Success

Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Why did Ohio State’s Mike Hall Jr. only play seven snaps against Michigan State?

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Buckeyes finding balance between giving Kyle McCord full playbook in fourth quarter, ‘respecting game’

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Seems good:

List of quarterbacks nationally with a passer efficiency rating of 200 or better:



▪️ @CJ7STROUD - 207.6



That’s it. That’s the list.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/QkboWBYG1A — Mike Basford (@MikeBasford_OSU) October 11, 2022

C.J. Stroud Earns Maxwell Player of the Week Honors for Six-Touchdown Performance Against Michigan State

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Cornerback Play Comes Under Microscope During Off Week

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Mid-Season Fan Survey: Who is the first-half MVP? Who will break out in second half?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: Can someone please explain to me why Ohio State isn’t No. 1?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State can clean up special teams operation during the off week (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Big Ten stat leaders through Week 6

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: With Ohio State off this week, which game are you most looking forward to on Saturday?

Meredith Hein and Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State shows off ‘Team 124’ at open practice

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Illinois Fighting Illini

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

for the good guys on this one:

2024 4⭐️ John Mobley Jr. will make his college announcement this Sunday, a source told me. He will decide between the following schools:



Ohio State

Creighton

USC

Arizona State

LSU

Xavier



Mobley Jr. has recently taken officials to Ohio State and Creighton. #44 in the ‘24 class. pic.twitter.com/Yyy7tTKsq1 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) October 11, 2022

Joe Roberts, starting forward on OSU 1960 NCAA championship team, dies

Michael Arace, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Quick Second Half Scores Lifts No. 15 Buckeyes Over Michigan, 3-1

Ohio State Athletics

Cross Country: ‘Having Fun with It’: How Mason Vergote Became HEad Coach of Ohio State Cross Country

Matthew Levine, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

Another sad chapter in the post-football life of an Ohio State great: