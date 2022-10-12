Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 12, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: How does losing Evan Pryor impact the Ohio State offense?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day Bye Week Update
Ohio State Athletics
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Jim Knowles, Justin Frye and Larry Johnson Recap Ohio State’s First Half of Season in Bye Week Press Conference
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
What Ohio State’s Ryan Day said during off-week press conference
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get midseason refresher (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Practice Report: Buckeyes healing up, staying focused during pivotal off week
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
5 things we learned from Ohio State’s idle week press conference
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Top rookie WRs though five weeks of play— Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) October 11, 2022
1. Chris Olave: 25/389/2
2. Garrett Wilson: 23/282/2
3. Drake London: 22/266/2
4. George Pickens: 17/250
5. Alec Pierce: 15/222
6. Romeo Doubs: 22/213/2
7. Jahan Dotson: 12/152/4
Ohio State focused on getting healthy during off weekend
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Offensive Line Seeing Short-Yardage Success
Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Why did Ohio State’s Mike Hall Jr. only play seven snaps against Michigan State?
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Buckeyes finding balance between giving Kyle McCord full playbook in fourth quarter, ‘respecting game’
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
List of quarterbacks nationally with a passer efficiency rating of 200 or better:— Mike Basford (@MikeBasford_OSU) October 11, 2022
▪️ @CJ7STROUD - 207.6
That’s it. That’s the list.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/QkboWBYG1A
C.J. Stroud Earns Maxwell Player of the Week Honors for Six-Touchdown Performance Against Michigan State
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Cornerback Play Comes Under Microscope During Off Week
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Mid-Season Fan Survey: Who is the first-half MVP? Who will break out in second half?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: Can someone please explain to me why Ohio State isn’t No. 1?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State can clean up special teams operation during the off week (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Big Ten stat leaders through Week 6
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: With Ohio State off this week, which game are you most looking forward to on Saturday?
Meredith Hein and Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State shows off ‘Team 124’ at open practice
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten men’s basketball team previews: Illinois Fighting Illini
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
2024 4⭐️ John Mobley Jr. will make his college announcement this Sunday, a source told me. He will decide between the following schools:— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) October 11, 2022
Ohio State
Creighton
USC
Arizona State
LSU
Xavier
Mobley Jr. has recently taken officials to Ohio State and Creighton. #44 in the ‘24 class. pic.twitter.com/Yyy7tTKsq1
Joe Roberts, starting forward on OSU 1960 NCAA championship team, dies
Michael Arace, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: Quick Second Half Scores Lifts No. 15 Buckeyes Over Michigan, 3-1
Ohio State Athletics
Cross Country: ‘Having Fun with It’: How Mason Vergote Became HEad Coach of Ohio State Cross Country
Matthew Levine, The Lantern
Another sad chapter in the post-football life of an Ohio State great:
Former Ohio State QB Art Schlichter charged with cocaine possession https://t.co/ZNqa9ltbuI— Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) October 11, 2022
