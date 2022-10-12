LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day breaks down first half of season

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference audio from the media availability on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Head coach Ryan Day provided a bit of a status update on his team halfway through the regular season as the buckeyes take advantage of a well-timed off week. The head coach discusses his team’s injury situation and how they will be using the open week to get rested and healthy for the stretch run, the off-week practice schedule, and how cornerbacks and special teams need to improve before getting back on the field.

Day also talks about how quarterback C.J. Stroud’s mentality has made him a better leader and competitor this season as well as what his philosophy is when bringing in a backup QB late in blowouts.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

