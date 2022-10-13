Play Like a Girl Podcast: Shout out to the worst fan bases in sports, two thumbs down to Troy Aikman

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Alexis and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Play Like a Girl was so excited to welcome Alexis Chassen from Bleeding Green Nation to the show this week! There was no one we’d rather talk with, especially since the Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. This week, Alexis and Meredith discuss what we’ve learned from the NFL season so far, including:

What we know about a surprising Philadelphia Eagles squad and, more broadly, the NFC East

The most delusional fan bases (sorry, Tennessee, Texas and Dallas) who might actually have a point this year

What the heck is happening with quarterbacks in the NFL, including the winners from the offseason shuffle and, of course, what roughing the passer really means

Picks for an exciting weekend of college football

Check out the full pod for more.

Contact Alexis Chassen

Twitter: @lovelybuckeye

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein