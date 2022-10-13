Bucketheads Podcast: Chatting with Ohio State MBB associate head coach Jake Diebler

‘Bucketheads’ is the only men’s basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.

On the 48th episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s official college basketball podcast, Connor and Justin welcomed the Ohio State men’s basketball associate head coach Jake Diebler to the show.

Diebler is from a legendary Ohio hoops family and has quickly paved his own path in the world of coaching. We talk with Jake about his journey to Ohio State, the climate of college basketball, his relationship with coaches Bryce Drew and Chris Holtmann, and a whole lot more. We close our talk with a few “rapid fire” questions, ranging from his favorite on-campus eats to which arenas he loves traveling to the most.

The guys also talked about the preseason Big Ten media poll and the “Almanac” from The Field of 68. You won’t want to miss this one.

