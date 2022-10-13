Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 13, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Marvin Harrison Jr., Tommy Eichenberg Added to Watch Lists for Maxwell, Bednarik Awards

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

How Ohio State’s cornerbacks are looking to get better in 50-50 situations (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud working on rare quarterback triple crown

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

You’re Nuts: What ridiculous statistical achievement will a Buckeye hit this season?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference:

Ohio State Football: Midseason airing of irrational grievances

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Statement Play: How Marvin Harrison Jr. snagged jaw-dropping touchdown (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

‘Decisive’ Lathan Ransom becoming bigger part of Buckeyes defensive success (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Over at @MeetatMidfield today: Ohio State All-American Kirk Barton banned for stealing practice tape, and NevadaBuck is broke and moving to Missouri. #GoBuckshttps://t.co/jR9GLCSBD7 — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) October 12, 2022

Ohio State’s safeties proving they can rotate from strength with Lathan Ransom and Josh Proctor

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Ohio State’s off this week, so here’s three games to fill your football Saturday

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: Can we pretty please cancel this phrase once and for all?

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Presser Bullets: Chris Holtmann Says Freshman Development Will Be Crucial for OSU, Talks Leadership, Justice Sueing’s Health at Big Ten Media Days

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Watch OSU’s Holtmann speak at Big Ten media day

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann, Kevin McGuff speak at Big Ten media day

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Hoops Notes: OSU’s Sueing declares ‘I’m 100 percent’ at Big Ten Media Days

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Chris Holtmann Still Seeking Team Identity at Big Ten Media Days

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Big Ten Media Days Notebook: Chris Holtmann Names Captains, OSU’s Freshman Guards Will Be “As Key As Anything” and Zed Key Has a Green Light from the 3-Point Line

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

#Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said they have three captains: Zed Key, Isaac Likekele and Justice Sueing. And they could add a fourth. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) October 12, 2022

Video: OSU’s Kevin McGuff at Big Ten media day

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Kevin McGuff Talks Upcoming Season at Big Ten Media Days

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

OSU’s Mikesell, Sheldon speak at media day

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Emma Shumate

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Kevin McGuff: "We've got some of the same kids with the high character that they have. It is nice to really just be focused on our season and what the possibilities could be and not the distractions we had the last few years." #Buckeyes — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) October 12, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Olympic Recap: Men’s Soccer Tops Michigan, Women’s Hockey Undefeated, Bernard to Round of 16

Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

#DevelopedHere