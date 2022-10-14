Buck Off Podcast: First half report, media availability, and the best offensive line in the country

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams. The guys take a look at Ohio State as they do their best to navigate the first weekend without Ohio State football on the year.

To get the show started, Chris and Jordan get into what the off week brings and discuss the opportunity to reflect about the first half of the season. This leads to a conversation about changed expectations and what we’ve seen from the Buckeyes in the first half. They also discuss the big weekend of games that will be filling the void.

After that, the guys get into the coaches’ media availability from Tuesday, and this turns into a discussion about the expectations of some position groups. The duo starts with the cornerbacks, looking into the reasons they might be struggling including health and new techniques. They also discuss the difficulties of life on an island.

Moving on from that, the guys talk about Justin Frye’s offensive line group and how Ohio State fans need Indiana to win some football games. They dive into some stats that tell the story about just how dominant Ohio State’s offensive line has been this season.

As the show moves forward, Chris and Jordan answer some first half questions and where the Buckeyes stand as they reach the halfway point of the regular season. Then they get into a long discussion about Tommy Eichenberg’s Heisman candidacy.

To close out the show, the Buck Off boys discuss the final six opponents in jest to have some fun going into the bye week.

