Three Things To Watch during Ohio State’s off week

We have made it to the official midpoint of the 2022 Ohio State football season. As my podcast partner Michael Citro and I often lament, this is a moment to reflect upon with some sadness — every year, the football season seems to fly by so quickly. Ohio State is 6-0, with six regular season games to go and all of its postseason goals still within reach (going to Indianapolis as The B1G East Division winner, winning The B1G, and earning a berth in The College Football Playoff).

While this upcoming Saturday does not have the same anticipation as it would if Ohio State were playing, I do have some ideas on how Ohio State fans may want to spend this bye week. Below are Three Things To Watch during the 2022 Ohio State off week...

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan on FOX, 12 p.m. ET

Both are upcoming games that Ohio State has on the schedule, and both represent opportunities for Ohio State fans to gauge the relative strengths and weaknesses these two teams have as compared to the Buckeyes. Both teams average better than 34 points per game, and both squads are stingy defensively, with the Nittany Lions having a slight edge at a stronger run defense (79.8 for Penn State versus 81.7 for Michigan). Las Vegas oddsmakers favor the Wolverines (-7), and this should go down to the wire.

2. No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee on CBS, 3:30 p.m. ET

Nothing against watching Maryland at Indiana on ESPN2 or Wisconsin at Michigan State on FOX, but this game is an opportunity to scout a possible/probable College Football Playoff opponent, if Ohio State qualifies. Alabama has been struggling in its wins, and this game in Neyland Stadium should be raucous and rowdy, as the Volunteers represent one of the best chances to topple the Crimson Tide in SEC play. Plus, it will give Ohio State fans an opportunity to listen to the theme music that will accompany B1G football starting next season.

3. Watch the Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series on TBS, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sure, you can turn over to watching Nebraska at Purdue on The Big Ten Network, or No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah on FOX, but who doesn’t want to see the perpetually undermanned Cleveland Indians Guardians take on what Beck would probably refer to as “Forces of evil in a bozo nightmare”? Game 2 was postponed to Friday at 1:00 p.m. on 10/14, so this Game 3 in Cleveland could represent the Guardians’ last chance of maintaining their 2022 MLB season.

Here’s to hoping that everyone gets through the Ohio State bye week in one piece, and we look forward to welcoming in Iowa next week as the Buckeyes will (thankfully) resume their 2022 season. Go Bucks!