I-70 Football Podcast: Breaking down a major weekend in the Big Ten

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land's I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference's games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

We’re back with a new episode, although a bit delayed. In this episode, we discuss last week’s slate of games, many of which were not good games but there were a couple of bangers. After blowing out Wisconsin, Illinois outlasts Iowa in a quintessential Big Ten defensive showdown. Despite losing Tommy DeVito and Isiah Washington, Illinois won on the backs of Chase Brown and their kicker. Purdue defeated Maryland at the buzzer after Maryland was called for a questionable ‘illegal man downfield’ penalty that negated a successful two-point try.

Last week may not have been a great week but this week is a banger. Coming into the week Illinois, Purdue, and Nebraska are all tied for first place in the West with a 2-1 conference record while Minnesota is one game behind at 1-1. All four of those teams play each other this week as Purdue faces off against Nebraska and Illinois takes on Minnesota in their third straight big game. Nebraska has won two straight with Mickey Joseph at the helm, are they legitimate or will they be proven as frauds?

Illinois and Purdue are arguably the two best teams in the West sporting two of the nation’s best running backs and top-ten defenses. Can Illinois win three straight games to secure their place at the top of the division? In the East division, Penn State and Michigan meet as undefeated and hope to secure a winner take all game against the Buckeyes for the East. Neither team has played a tough opponent and hopes to protect their quarterbacks with their running game. Which team will execute the game plan better?

In his weekly pit stop, Jordan talks about his trip to Death Valley. LSU has one of eight American stadiums that hold over 100,000 people and it was packed as Tennesse came into Baton Rogue. If you have a chance you should definitely make a trip to experience Death Valley and the LSU crowd.

