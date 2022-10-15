Midseason Recap Podcast: Ohio State report card from the first half of the regular season

Ohio State is not playing football this weekend and won’t be back until next week. With that being said Jordan Williams is still joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast” with a special weekend episode.

The guys are here to give out grades in this Midseason Recap podcast and the final report card would guarantee entry to any program in the country.

They start the show on the offensive side of the ball and discuss what has made the offense so special. Discussing the quarterbacks, they talk about C.J. Stroud’s efficiency and the reason he is leading the way for the Heisman Trophy. Then they discuss the running back room and how a surprise third contributor has made the group potentially the best on the team.

After that, the guys get into the elite receiver play and how they are excelling without one of the most talented receivers in Ohio State history. Then they discuss how the offensive line is the best offensive line in the country.

Coming back after the break, the guys get into a discussion about the defensive line and how they still potentially have another step higher to go. Continuing on they talk about the linebacker room and how much the level of play has risen.

They close out the show discussing the safeties who have been playing great, and the corners who have a ways to go to match the level of the other groups.

