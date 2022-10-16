BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State

It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Mobley is the No. 44 player in the class of 2024, the No. 6 point guard in the nation, and the second-highest ranked player in the state of Nevada, according to 247Sports. He’ll don the scarlet and gray starting the fall of 2024 — two seasons from now. Mobley is just the third top-50 player in the 2024 class to make his college decision (Jason Asemota committed to Baylor and Mercy Miller committed to Houston), and he’ll return to Columbus where he lived for 11 years.

As Ohio State fans on Twitter were so quick to notice, Mobley has “Columbus, OH” as his location on his Twitter page, rather than Las Vegas, where he goes to school. This was not a hint or trick pointing to where he’d land for college. On the contrary, Mobley is originally from central Ohio, but left to play basketball at Bishop Gorman.

Mobley, a junior, stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 150 pounds. He is one of the most polished shooters in the country already, and is considered the best shooter in the nation by many. He models his game after Trae Young and Steph Curry, and has the potential to end up as the best outside shooter at Ohio State since Jon Diebler.

While at first glance it may seem like the Buckeyes are already heavy on guards, by the fall of 2024 this may not be the case. In the age of immediate transfer rules, roster changes are unpredictable. That also ignores the possibility that Taison Chatman, Roddy Gayle, or Bruce Thornton could be NBA-bound by the time Mobley even steps on campus. With the way rosters are constantly in flux, it’s never a bad idea to pick up a solid point guard who also may wind up being the best shooter in the class.

Mobley isn’t the biggest guard at just 150 pounds, but he told Prospective Insight in June that he thinks he’ll grow a few inches before college — possibly getting to 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4. If he can also add 20-30 pounds over the next two seasons, he could quickly increase his pro potential and NBA draft stock. Regardless, Chris Holtmann and his staff will certainly spend time working on the other parts of his game — aside from shooting — once he gets on campus.

Mobley held offers from Ohio State, Creighton, Arizona State, LSU, St. John’s, Toledo, UNLV, USC, and Xavier. He cut down a final list by simply removing Toledo, UNLV, and St. John’s two weeks ago. Ohio State and Creighton were the only two schools that he went on official visits to, and were considered the two favorites.

The Buckeyes offered Mobley a scholarship in June, and also had Mobley’s final official visit on October 1, when he visited and attended the Ohio State-Rutgers with his family and the Ohio State coaching staff. Mobley is the first member of Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class. With a combined nine players in the 2022 and 2023 classes, this class may only have one more player after Mobley.

