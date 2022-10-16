Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The (Ohio) State of the Union

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

With no Ohio State game to recap this weekend, Gene and Josh are still here to hit you with their thoughts on this year’s Buckeyes. Now midway through the 2022 campaign, the guys run through each position group and discuss how they have performed to this point in the season and the expectations moving forward. They also touch on some of the biggest questions for Ohio State as they get into the real meat of their Big Ten schedule, including marquee matchups against Penn State and Michigan.

“Hangout in the Holy Land” will be posting two episodes per week during the regular season, with an episode before and after each Ohio State game to give you all the preview and recap content you may need. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye