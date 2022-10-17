We’ll talk about this later: A true underdog story

Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?

Ohio State may have been on a bye this week, but we can’t let slip the opportunity to highlight an underdog, especially when that underdog is actually a genuine Canis lupus familiaris doggo.

We are, of course, talking about Tennessee’s massive upset over Alabama Saturday. Alabama was favored by nine on the road in Knoxville. It helped that their Heisman-contender quarterback, Bryce Young, was back on the field after a brief hiatus. However, the storyline of an upset was simmering like a nice pumpkin chili during the crisp fall week preceding the matchup.

This was an shot from Tennessee's upset against Alabama



College football forever. pic.twitter.com/7lpXycdheC — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 16, 2022

And of course, that’s what we got in super dramatic fashion Saturday evening. To close the afternoon slate of games, just as darkness fell in Knoxville and after a massive comeback on the part of the Crimson Tide, the sky lit up with fireworks as Chase McGrath knucklepucked a walk-off field goal to give the Vols a win in regulation. The Tennessee faithful stormed the field. We laughed at Nick Saban. We reveled in a rare loss from the perennial superpower.

NO. 6 TENNESSEE ENDS THE 16-YEAR WAIT‼️ pic.twitter.com/I6fP7JWoWl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 15, 2022

But, we weren’t the real winners. The real victor in this magical moment was Smokey XI, the bluetick coonhound who so gracefully guards the Tennessee sideline. He’s been patiently waiting for his favorite program to beat the college football giant for the first time in his life.

Smokey leading Tennessee out through the Power T is absolute scenes pic.twitter.com/eG0DxhaBXo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 15, 2022

He, and his predecessor, Smokey X, were probably so excited to see the kick fall through the goalposts and celebrate with their loving fans who came down from the stands to celebrate with them in that glorious scene.

I think I’m happiest for Smokey X. He’s served since 2013, this is his final season of duty before retirement, and he’s never had a Vol victory against Bama in his lifetime. He’s the goodest boi and he deserved this win. pic.twitter.com/p7YWHjQSUQ — Max Peck (@rocketpropelled) October 16, 2022

Smokey probably got a lot of new fans this weekend. While I probably won’t be cheering for Tennessee from here on out (though we will all have some tough choices when choosing sides between Smokey and Uga in a few weeks), I do want Smokey to be happy. And it’s a better world we live in when the dogs are happy.

Looking good, Smokey. Looking good. pic.twitter.com/36rgdtCDlx — SEC on CBS (@SEConCBS) October 15, 2022

