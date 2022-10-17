Four-star PG from Nevada decides on the Buckeyes

Despite an off week for the Buckeyes on the gridiron, there was still a few noteworthy happenings on the recruiting trail for the program. The most notable was on the hardwood, where hoops head coach Chris Holtmann landed the first pledge of the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday. Plus, football head coach Ryan Day began his pursuit of a Notre Dame pledge with hopes of flipping him to the Buckeyes.

Mobley becomes the first hoops pledge in 2024

After initially beginning their pursuit for 2024 point guard Juni Mobley of Bishop Gorman (NV) in June, the Buckeyes have done enough to make the blue-chipper from Las Vegas comfortable enough to end his recruitment and choose the scarlet and gray.

The 6-foot, 150-pounder decided on Sunday that he was ready to pick Ohio State over Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, USC, and Xavier. Mobley now becomes the leader of the 2024 recruiting class which will have the tall task of following up last years haul that finished as the No. 5 class in the country.

While that is the least of Holtmann and the coaching staffs concern for the time being, they were able to get off to an impressive start, as Mobley currently slots in as a Top-50 prospect overall. Not to be forgotten, Mobley also comes in ranked as the sixth highest graded point guard next year and he also is penciled in as the second best player from the state of Nevada.

Buckeyes chasing Notre Dame safety commit

As the Buckeyes look to put a few of the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class, a new name emerged on Sunday when safeties coach Perry Eliano extended an offer to four-star athlete Adon Shuler, a safety prospect, of Irvington (NJ).

The Garden State standout is currently committed to Notre Dame and has been since August of last year. That likely will make this a tough ask for the Buckeyes to ultimately flip the 6-foot, 197-pounder, but one would think that the convince is there for the coaching staff if they decided to extend the offer this late in the cycle.

Combine that will some early season struggles for first year head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish and it makes sense why the Buckeyes would try it. Especially with the clear idea of bringing yet another safety into the fold to join Jayden Bonsu, Malik Hartford, and Cedric Hawkins.

We will have to monitor what happens in the coming weeks between both Ohio State and the Shuler, with the obvious hope for the Buckeyes being to get the Irvington native on campus. If that is something that comes to fruition, all bets are off and Ohio State becomes an intriguing option for No. 18 safety in the class and the second best player from the state of New Jersey.

