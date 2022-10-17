I-70 Football Podcast: We know who is good, we’ll soon know who is bad!

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 Football Podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

After defeating Minnesota, Illinois is officially in the driver’s seat for the B1G West title. All that is standing in their way is a showdown with Purdue, but after beating Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota in back-to-back-to-back games, it’s unlikely they will lose again until a showdown with Michigan.

Speaking of Michigan, the Wolverines dominated Penn State with a punishing run game on the backs of another big game from Blake Corum and a career-best 173 rushing yards for Donovan Edwards. Michigan has looked dominant, and should be undefeated going into The Game against the Buckeyes. On the flip side, following an expected victory against Northwestern, Wisconsin showed their flaws extend past their offense as the defense allowed 34 points to a struggling Michigan State team in another losing effort.

After a weekend that solidified what teams are good, we will soon find out what teams are bad this upcoming week as Minnesota faces Penn State and Purdue faces Wisconsin. Penn State’s run defense will be put to the test again against Mo Ibrahim. A loss here and they are looking at three-straight defeats with Ohio State looming the following week. If Wisconsin loses to Purdue their season may be over, as they may struggle to reach six wins even with the coaching change.

The Buckeyes are back in action this week against a floundering Iowa team. Iowa’s defense will have a major challenge with the Buckeye’s offense, but even a great defensive performance may be not enough with their lackluster offense.

In their weekly pitstop, the guys are on separate sides of the Yankees and Guardians American League Divisional Series. Dante celebrates the Guardians showing promise in two come-from-behind victories against the favored Yankees. Jordan laments the Yankees’ decision not to have a legitimate closer and the lack of aggressiveness in the trade market and free agency.

