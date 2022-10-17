Big Ten stat leaders through Week 7

As you would expect, Ohio State had a number of players at the top of their respective positions in the season stats columns at the midway point of the season. However, with the Buckeyes off this past weekend, it gave the rest of the conference some time to catch up.
Lets take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 7.
Passing Yards
- Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland - 2,001
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 1,950
- Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 1,889
(Ohio State’s leader: C.J. Stroud - 1,737 — 5th)
Passing Touchdowns
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 24
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 15
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 14
Passing Efficiency
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 207.6
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 170.6
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 157.7
Rushing Yards
- Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,059
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 901
- Braelon Allen, Wisconsin - 757
(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 497 — 7th)
Rushing Touchdowns
- Blake Corum, Michigan - 13
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 9
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State // Braelon Allen, Wisconsin - 8
Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 7.8
- Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 7.0
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 6.7
Receiving Yards
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 781
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 735
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 655
Receiving Touchdowns
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 9
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 9
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 6
Receptions
- Charlie Jones, Purdue - 62
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 47
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 47
(Ohio State’s leader: Emeka Egbuka - 35 — 6th)
Total Tackles
- Jack Campbell, Iowa - 62
- Cal Haladay, Michigan State - 58
- Kendell Brooks, Michigan State - 57
(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 50 — 10th)
Tackles for Loss
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 10.5
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 9.5
- Aaron Casey, Indiana - 9.0
(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 7.5 — 7th)
Sacks
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 6.0
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 5.5
- Mike Morris, Michigan - 5.0
(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 4th)
Interceptions
- Kendall Smith, Illinois - 4
- Cam Allen, Purdue // Cooper DeJean, Iowa // John Torchio, Wisconsin - 3
- 14 players tied with 2
(Ohio State’s leader: Chambers, Hickman, McAlister, Ransom - 1 each)
Team Stats - Scoring Offense
- Ohio State - 48.8 PPG
- Michigan - 42.7 PPG
- Maryland - 34.6 PPG
Team Stats - Scoring Defense
- Illinois - 8.9 PPG allowed
- Iowa - 9.8 PPG allowed
- Minnesota - 11.7 PPG allowed
(Ohio State - 15.7 PPG allowed — 5th)
Team Stats - Total Offense
- Ohio State - 543.7 YPG
- Michigan - 473.6 YPG
- Maryland - 458.9 YPG
Team Stats - Total Defense
- Illinois - 222.1 YPG allowed
- Michigan - 250 YPG allowed
- Ohio State - 253.5 YPG allowed
