Big Ten stat leaders through Week 7

As you would expect, Ohio State had a number of players at the top of their respective positions in the season stats columns at the midway point of the season. However, with the Buckeyes off this past weekend, it gave the rest of the conference some time to catch up.

Lets take a look at the statistical leaders in the B1G after Week 7.

Passing Yards

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland - 2,001 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 1,950 Connor Bazelak, Indiana - 1,889

(Ohio State’s leader: C.J. Stroud - 1,737 — 5th)

Passing Touchdowns

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 24 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 15 Aidan O’Connell, Purdue - 14

Passing Efficiency

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State - 207.6 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan - 170.6 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin - 157.7

Rushing Yards

Chase Brown, Illinois - 1,059 Blake Corum, Michigan - 901 Braelon Allen, Wisconsin - 757

(Ohio State’s leader: Miyan Williams - 497 — 7th)

Rushing Touchdowns

Blake Corum, Michigan - 13 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 9 Miyan Williams, Ohio State // Braelon Allen, Wisconsin - 8

Yards Per Carry (min. 50 attempts)

Miyan Williams, Ohio State - 7.8 Nicholas Singleton, Penn State - 7.0 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota - 6.7

Receiving Yards

Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 781 Charlie Jones, Purdue - 735 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 655

Receiving Touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State - 9 Charlie Jones, Purdue - 9 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 6

Receptions

Charlie Jones, Purdue - 62 Trey Palmer, Nebraska - 47 Isaiah Williams, Illinois - 47

(Ohio State’s leader: Emeka Egbuka - 35 — 6th)

Total Tackles

Jack Campbell, Iowa - 62 Cal Haladay, Michigan State - 58 Kendell Brooks, Michigan State - 57

(Ohio State’s leader: Tommy Eichenberg - 50 — 10th)

Tackles for Loss

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 10.5 Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 9.5 Aaron Casey, Indiana - 9.0

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 7.5 — 7th)

Sacks

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin - 6.0 Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State - 5.5 Mike Morris, Michigan - 5.0

(Ohio State’s leader: Mike Hall Jr. - 4.5 — 4th)

Interceptions

Kendall Smith, Illinois - 4 Cam Allen, Purdue // Cooper DeJean, Iowa // John Torchio, Wisconsin - 3 14 players tied with 2

(Ohio State’s leader: Chambers, Hickman, McAlister, Ransom - 1 each)

Team Stats - Scoring Offense

Ohio State - 48.8 PPG Michigan - 42.7 PPG Maryland - 34.6 PPG

Team Stats - Scoring Defense

Illinois - 8.9 PPG allowed Iowa - 9.8 PPG allowed Minnesota - 11.7 PPG allowed

(Ohio State - 15.7 PPG allowed — 5th)

Team Stats - Total Offense

Ohio State - 543.7 YPG Michigan - 473.6 YPG Maryland - 458.9 YPG

Team Stats - Total Defense