LGHL Asks: What did you learn from TTUN’s win over PSU? Will Iowa score on Saturday?

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will be theoretically returning to the field this Saturday as healthy as they have been since before the season began after taking last week off. The team will host the offensively (feel free to put the emphasis on whichever syllable you would like) challenged Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at 12 noon ET.

So, for this week’s LGHL and SB Nation Reacts survey, we wanted to ask some questions about OSU’s two biggest conference rivals, Saturday’s game, and what you did on the open week. So, go ahead and share your thoughts to the questions below.

Question 1: What was your biggest takeaway from Saturday’s Michigan win over Penn State?

After close (at least on the scoreboard) in the first half of their game last week, the Harboys blew out the Nits in the second half en route to a dominant 41-17 win to firmly distance the top two teams in the Big Ten East from the rest of their divisional foes.

But we want to know what you came away from the game most thinking. Did you learn more about the Skunk Bears or the Nittany Lions? Or, was that more or less what you already expected?

The Buckeyes will travel to Happy Valley a week from Saturday to take on Penn State and will obviously host the Weasels in the regular season finale.

Question 2: What did you do on Saturday during Ohio State’s off week?

On Saturday, I drove from my home in suburban Orlando out to St. Petersburg, Fla. to watch the world premiere of a new play written by Ruper Holmes — the guy who sings “The Pina Colada Song” — and then went to the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa for the evening to play poker and watch all of the late afternoon and primetime college football action.

What did you do while the Buckeyes were on the bye? Did you have some quality FFF (forced family fun)? Maybe rake some leaves or winterize the homestead? Or did you do what I assume most folks did and just binge 12 hours of some of the best college football in recent memory?

Question 3: How many points do you think that Ohio State will give up to Iowa this weekend?

On the season, Kirk Ferentz’s Hawkeyes are scoring just 14.7 points per game, the 127th-worst total out of the 131 FBS teams. So, since I assume that the vast majority of you would pick the Buckeyes to win, I wanted to ask a slightly different question.

Ohio State is currently 10th nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 15.7 points per game, so the question is whether or not Jim Knowles’ unit will hold Iowa’s anemic offense to under its season average or not, and if so, how far under.

As always, I will share my thoughts when we reveal your responses later in the week.

Have your voice heard and share your thoughts on the Buckeyes here:

