Ohio State offers 2024 running back

After a much-needed bye week, Ohio State is now preparing to host Iowa this weekend. Entering the second half of the season, the Buckeyes’ schedule will see an increase in the level of play of their opponents. This will undoubtedly require more focus from both the players and the coaching staff. While the coaches will be busy closing out the season, they also know college football recruiting never stops.

Ohio State offers 2024 RB

Ohio State’s football staff took advantage of the free week, hitting the recruiting trail headfirst. The work resulted in the Buckeyes being the new favorites for 2023 four-star defensive end Damon Wilson (Venice, FL / Venice) and dozens of scholarship offers.

The newest recruit to receive a scholarship offer was rising 2024 running back James Peoples (San Antonio, TX / Veterans Memorial), who took to Twitter late this weekend to show off the news.

Peoples has not yet received a composite ranking from 247Sports, but holds an impressive offer sheet including programs such as Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Kansas, Missouri, Houston and now Ohio State. Peoples is seeing his recruitment take off as he is in the middle of an incredible season. Midway through the year, he has 1,078 rushing Yards on 107 carries and has racked up 18 TD’s.

He has yet to take any visits to schools recruiting him, but he is certainly more familiar with the schools in his home-state of Texas. Ohio State coaches Ryan Day and Tony Allen certainly seem to be interested in Peoples and will need to get him on campus to have a chance of prying him out of Texas.

For a glimpse into Peoples’ impressive season, check out his highlights below:

MID SEASON HIGHLIGHTS



Mid Season Stats :

107 Carries

1078 rushing Yards

10.1 per carry

18 TD



Receiving Stats:

8 Catches

68 yards

12.5 per catch

1 TD @SWiltfong247 @Fhall565Hall @RivalsNick @Perroni247 @BHoward_11 @247Hudson



Full Video Link▶️ https://t.co/41xiW8ZoQl pic.twitter.com/Yd96iavl3G — James (@James_peoples17) October 12, 2022

Quick Hits

The Ohio State men’s basketball team added the first member of its 2024 recruiting class over the weekend when four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. committed to the Buckeyes. Mobley was a huge first addition to a class that looks to be much smaller than the Buckeyes previous two classes.

However, the team may be adding to the class much sooner than expected. 2024 four-star small forward Darren Harris (Fairfax, VA / Paul VI Catholic) is high on the Buckeyes, and will be announcing his commitment Oct. 22. Harris is set to choose between Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State, with Duke being the runaway favorites. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has proven to be one of the sport’s best recruiters, but he might need to pull off a miracle if the Buckeyes are to get Harris.

Harris is the No. 14 SF in his class and is the No. 48 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 1 recruit from the state of Virginia.

NEWS: Darren Harris (@darrenwh11), the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2024 class, will make his college decision on Saturday, October 22nd at 2:30 PM ET, he tells @247Sports.



Final Four: Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State. || Story: https://t.co/z4sJ48QxNr pic.twitter.com/icjkunaWfR — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) October 17, 2022

The Ohio State men’s basketball team will be playing host to a different 2024 recruit this weekend when the football team plays host to Iowa. Ohio-native shooting guard Colin White (Ottawa, OH / Ottawa-glandorf) is set to visit with the Buckeyes this weekend.