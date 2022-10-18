Silver Bullets Podcast: B1G Results and Iowa Preview

The Buckeyes took a week off, but we didn’t. We wouldn’t leave our listeners hanging like that.

Without an Ohio State game to break down, we opened with our weekly walk through the other Big Ten games. All eyes were on the top 10 match-up in Ann Arbor that turned out to be a terrible game. Meanwhile, some of the matchups few people outside of the specific fandoms wanted to see turned out to be some of the most entertaining battles of the weekend. Bret Bielema’s Illini gained bowl eligibility, some key injuries took place around the league, Wisconsin continued to be perplexing, and Nebraska is still struggling in one-score games.

Beyond the B1G, there were some incredible games all day long on Saturday. The Alabama-Tennessee game is one that had our attention, but there were also huge games between future Big Ten school USC and Utah, TCU and Oklahoma State, and elsewhere around the country. Even without an OSU game, Saturday was one of the best college football game days in years.

We welcomed Adam Jacobi to the show this week to give us the scoop on what has been a frustrating year so far for Iowa Hawkeyes fans. The editor-at-large for GoIowaAwesome.com was kind enough to get into Iowa’s offensive struggles and the issues that quarterback Spencer Petras and the Iowa offensive line have had this season. He also told us who to watch for on the Hawkeye defense when Ohio State has the ball. Big thanks to Adam for his time.

Finally, we put our suspect reputations on the line by selecting our Ohio State picks to click on offense and defense for this weekend’s game. We also gave our final score predictions for Saturday’s meeting between the Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes. We’re both expecting a surprise cover for Iowa in a game that we suspect might be lower scoring than the average fan might think. It all depends on how much trouble the Buckeyes have moving the ball against a top-notch Iowa defense.

We'll be back next week to talk about Ohio State's meeting in the Shoe with Iowa and look ahead to the Penn State Nittany Lions.