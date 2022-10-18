Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 18, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Four Buckeyes named to 2022 Lombardi Award midseason watch list
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ryan Day Talks Ohio State’s Bye Week, Prep for Iowa and Says “None of Our Goals Have Been Met” on 97.1 The Fan
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Five Questions as recharged Buckeyes prepare for Iowa
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Iowa vs. Ohio State: An underrated rivalry with a big ’what if’ (paywall)
Scott Dochterman, The Athletic
Tell me again how the Skunk Bears are the best team in the B1G East:
Teams that have won EVERY game by double digits:— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 17, 2022
• Ohio State
Five Buckeyes who can step up, break out in second half of season
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ohio State’s Offense on Pace for Record-Breaking 2022 Season
Dan Hope and Matt Gutridge, Eleven Warriors
Column: Ryan Day is getting the Top-10 defense he ordered this offseason
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Thoughts on Ohio State’s remaining schedule, Big Ten and national picture
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Big Ten stat leaders through Week 7
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
You don’t see one player getting an interception and a fumble recovery on the same play.
Just your typical turnover #BroncosCountry— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2022
: #DENvsLAC on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mKmqBgUsbz pic.twitter.com/5Nta7AeFD7
You’re Nuts: Your College Football Playoff field if the season ended today
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. working hard to be best receiving duo in the nation
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
We’ll talk about this later: A true underdog story
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State to open the 2022-23 season unranked in AP poll
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The Buckeyes got a really great shooter on Sunday.
John Mobley Jr. (No. 51 ESPN 60) commits to Ohio State @OhioStateHoops @PaulBiancardi pic.twitter.com/tL23Jx1LAq— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) October 16, 2022
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the Best Feeling Ever’: Etzler Follows Uncle’s Footsteps at Ohio State
Reid Murray, The Lantern
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Cotie McMahon
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
No. 15 Buckeyes Score Twice in Second Half to Beat Wildcats, 2-1
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes Earn 5-2 Win Over Bemidji State
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques Earns WCHA Defender of the Week Nod
Ohio State Athletics
Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation Among Finalists for FWAA’s Armed Forces Merit Award
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
And now for something completely different...
How am I 100 years old?
25-years ago today 'The Devil's Advocate,' starring Keanu Reeves & Al Pacino, premiered in theaters (1997) pic.twitter.com/Q6x9z5ykCO— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) October 18, 2022
