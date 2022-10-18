Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 18, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Four Buckeyes named to 2022 Lombardi Award midseason watch list

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Talks Ohio State’s Bye Week, Prep for Iowa and Says “None of Our Goals Have Been Met” on 97.1 The Fan

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Five Questions as recharged Buckeyes prepare for Iowa

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Iowa vs. Ohio State: An underrated rivalry with a big ’what if’ (paywall)

Scott Dochterman, The Athletic

Tell me again how the Skunk Bears are the best team in the B1G East:

Teams that have won EVERY game by double digits:



• Ohio State — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 17, 2022

Five Buckeyes who can step up, break out in second half of season

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ohio State’s Offense on Pace for Record-Breaking 2022 Season

Dan Hope and Matt Gutridge, Eleven Warriors

Column: Ryan Day is getting the Top-10 defense he ordered this offseason

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Thoughts on Ohio State’s remaining schedule, Big Ten and national picture

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Big Ten stat leaders through Week 7

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

You don’t see one player getting an interception and a fumble recovery on the same play.

You’re Nuts: Your College Football Playoff field if the season ended today

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. working hard to be best receiving duo in the nation

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

We’ll talk about this later: A true underdog story

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State to open the 2022-23 season unranked in AP poll

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

The Buckeyes got a really great shooter on Sunday.

Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the Best Feeling Ever’: Etzler Follows Uncle’s Footsteps at Ohio State

Reid Murray, The Lantern

Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Cotie McMahon

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

No. 15 Buckeyes Score Twice in Second Half to Beat Wildcats, 2-1

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes Earn 5-2 Win Over Bemidji State

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques Earns WCHA Defender of the Week Nod

Ohio State Athletics

Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation Among Finalists for FWAA’s Armed Forces Merit Award

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

And now for something completely different...

How am I 100 years old?