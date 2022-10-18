LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles, Wilson preview Iowa, second half of season

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have press conference audio from the media availability on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson spent approximately an hour answering questions about this Saturday’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, how the team is feeling following the off week, and what they still need to improve upon for the second half of the season.

The coaches discuss what they saw from the team in the off, how injured Buckeyes are progressing, and how they are handling the pressure of their lofty expectations.

You can watch the full press conference on the official Ohio State athletics website.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt