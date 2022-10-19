Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State opens the second half against Iowa

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Gene and Josh are very excited to get back to their normally scheduled programming, as Ohio State is back in action this weekend when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes. Before getting into that, the duo recaps a crazy weekend of college football with Ryan Day’s group hopefully using the time to get healthy.

They then get into this year’s Iowa team, which comes to Columbus with one of the nation's worst offenses but also one of the nation’s best defenses. Can that elite defense hold down the Buckeyes' offense? And if so, will it even matter if the Hawkeyes can't put points on the board?

As always, Go Bucks.

