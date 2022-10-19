Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: What did you learn from TTUN’s win over PSU? Will Iowa score on Saturday
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Watch all of Day, Knowles, and Wilson’s comments:
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes ramp up for Iowa, B1G title push (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Practice Report: Buckeyes back to work after idle week, focused on physical Iowa defense
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says the Iowa Defense Is “Very Effective,” Ohio State “Got a Lot of Guys Rest” Over the Bye Week and Reflects on 2017 Loss to Iowa
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
What we learned from Ohio State’s press conference previewing Iowa
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes remaining quiet, optimistic on status of Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Listen to all of Day, Knowles, and Wilson’s comments:
Ohio State’s offensive line named to Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Johnson and Harrison Midseason All-Americans
Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
You’re Nuts: Which two players should join C.J. Stroud as Heisman Trophy finalists?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jim Knowles may already have Ohio State ready for a potential postseason matchup with Tennessee
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
The return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba would ‘take some stress off’ an already productive Ohio State receiver group
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Yep, that tracks:
.@OhioStateFB has the highest chance to win the National Championship according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2022
After its dramatic victory over Alabama, @Vol_Football has the 5th best chance to win the title.#CFBisMayhem
( @Allstate) pic.twitter.com/iDD3Uj5n3L
Iowa defensive players for Ohio State football fans to worry about or maybe feel sorry for
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State must keep balance, versatility when Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
1️⃣0️⃣K & running for @EzekielElliott! #DallasCowboys | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/UUs34kaD0u— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 17, 2022
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day isn’t costing Kyle McCord as many reps as you think
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
B1G Thoughts: Ten years of regret?
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State women’s basketball ranked no. 14 in AP Preseason Poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell Makes Ann Meyers-Drysdale Preseason Watch List
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell Returning, Ready to Lead Buckeyes in Second Season with Program
Caleb Blake, The Lantern
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State wrestling lands commitment from Brock Herman, Top 20 145 lbs. prospect flips from NC State
Nick Kosko, 247Sports
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s Big Week Leads to B1G Player of the Week Honor
Ohio State Athletics
⚽️ WEEKLY AWARDS ⚽️— Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) October 18, 2022
Kayla Fischer of @OhioStateWSOC is the #B1GWSOC Offensive Player of the Week!
Piled up nine points last week in conference wins over Maryland and Illinois
Posted her first career hat trick (and added an assist) at Illinois
https://t.co/QwIpUA0mbW pic.twitter.com/2GJNFZ9Ao4
Men’s Soccer: Trejo Brings Passion, Professional Experience to Ohio State
Gaurav Law, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
Make sure you watch until the end:
Loading comments...