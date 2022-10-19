 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 19, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: What did you learn from TTUN’s win over PSU? Will Iowa score on Saturday
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Watch all of Day, Knowles, and Wilson’s comments:

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes ramp up for Iowa, B1G title push (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: Buckeyes back to work after idle week, focused on physical Iowa defense
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says the Iowa Defense Is “Very Effective,” Ohio State “Got a Lot of Guys Rest” Over the Bye Week and Reflects on 2017 Loss to Iowa
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

What we learned from Ohio State’s press conference previewing Iowa
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes remaining quiet, optimistic on status of Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Listen to all of Day, Knowles, and Wilson’s comments:

Ohio State’s offensive line named to Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Johnson and Harrison Midseason All-Americans
Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Which two players should join C.J. Stroud as Heisman Trophy finalists?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jim Knowles may already have Ohio State ready for a potential postseason matchup with Tennessee
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

The return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba would ‘take some stress off’ an already productive Ohio State receiver group
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Yep, that tracks:

Iowa defensive players for Ohio State football fans to worry about or maybe feel sorry for
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State must keep balance, versatility when Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day isn’t costing Kyle McCord as many reps as you think
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

B1G Thoughts: Ten years of regret?
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball ranked no. 14 in AP Preseason Poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: Mikesell Makes Ann Meyers-Drysdale Preseason Watch List
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Basketball: Mikesell Returning, Ready to Lead Buckeyes in Second Season with Program
Caleb Blake, The Lantern

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling lands commitment from Brock Herman, Top 20 145 lbs. prospect flips from NC State
Nick Kosko, 247Sports

Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s Big Week Leads to B1G Player of the Week Honor
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Trejo Brings Passion, Professional Experience to Ohio State
Gaurav Law, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

Make sure you watch until the end:

