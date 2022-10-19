Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: What did you learn from TTUN’s win over PSU? Will Iowa score on Saturday

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Watch all of Day, Knowles, and Wilson’s comments:

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes ramp up for Iowa, B1G title push (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: Buckeyes back to work after idle week, focused on physical Iowa defense

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says the Iowa Defense Is “Very Effective,” Ohio State “Got a Lot of Guys Rest” Over the Bye Week and Reflects on 2017 Loss to Iowa

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

What we learned from Ohio State’s press conference previewing Iowa

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes remaining quiet, optimistic on status of Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Listen to all of Day, Knowles, and Wilson’s comments:

Ohio State’s offensive line named to Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Johnson and Harrison Midseason All-Americans

Andy Anders, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Which two players should join C.J. Stroud as Heisman Trophy finalists?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jim Knowles may already have Ohio State ready for a potential postseason matchup with Tennessee

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

The return of Jaxon Smith-Njigba would ‘take some stress off’ an already productive Ohio State receiver group

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Yep, that tracks:

.@OhioStateFB has the highest chance to win the National Championship according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor.



After its dramatic victory over Alabama, @Vol_Football has the 5th best chance to win the title.#CFBisMayhem



( @Allstate) pic.twitter.com/iDD3Uj5n3L — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2022

Iowa defensive players for Ohio State football fans to worry about or maybe feel sorry for

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State must keep balance, versatility when Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day isn’t costing Kyle McCord as many reps as you think

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

B1G Thoughts: Ten years of regret?

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball ranked no. 14 in AP Preseason Poll

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: Mikesell Makes Ann Meyers-Drysdale Preseason Watch List

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Basketball: Mikesell Returning, Ready to Lead Buckeyes in Second Season with Program

Caleb Blake, The Lantern

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State wrestling lands commitment from Brock Herman, Top 20 145 lbs. prospect flips from NC State

Nick Kosko, 247Sports

Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s Big Week Leads to B1G Player of the Week Honor

Ohio State Athletics

⚽️ WEEKLY AWARDS ⚽️



Kayla Fischer of @OhioStateWSOC is the #B1GWSOC Offensive Player of the Week!



Piled up nine points last week in conference wins over Maryland and Illinois

Posted her first career hat trick (and added an assist) at Illinois



https://t.co/QwIpUA0mbW pic.twitter.com/2GJNFZ9Ao4 — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) October 18, 2022

Men’s Soccer: Trejo Brings Passion, Professional Experience to Ohio State

Gaurav Law, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

Make sure you watch until the end: